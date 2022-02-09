Troubled twin development gets thumbs down

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A plan to build four twin homes on the Rose Tice estate got a thumbs down from the Planning Commission, despite staff’s recommendation to approve the project.
Sharing his opinion that the design “doesn’t fit the character of the surrounding neighborhood,” Commissioner Jim Berry was especially concerned that a one-car garage would force homeowners to park on the small cul-de-sac. He contends there is no way to guarantee who will purchase the units or how many cars they’ll own. The builder is targeting empty nesters looking to downsize.
Commissioner Mark Lynch said he wasn’t against development at the site, just not four duplexes. “It’s too much development for this area,” he commented.
Project Manager Jeff McDonell, who works for Oakdale developer Tice-Hause Design-Build LLC, said the commissioners weren’t paying attention to the details of the demographics. Data shows people who downsize typically have one car, he said. They are also trying to be environmentally friendly and maintain green space on the property.
Not everyone agreed with the poor “fit.” Commissioner Andrea West felt the design does fit the character of the area and “is a good option.” Commissioner Michael Amundsen concurred, noting even if it’s not a good fit now, “neighborhoods change over time.” They were the only two to vote in favor of the Tice plat application.
Planning and Zoning Coordinator Samantha Crosby provided background on the project, located in the Ramaley Park neighborhood, which bogged down early on in Fifth Avenue right-of-way issues. Those issues have been resolved, thanks to research by the city attorney: the city retains right of way south of the north side of Clarence Street.
Staff recommended approval of the proposal at the Jan. 31 Planning Commission meeting, noting the property is guided as low-density residential, which aims for a density range of three to nine units per acre. The proposal of nine units (a grandson lives in the Tice homestead on Lot 1 next to Hwy. 96) yields five units per acre, which is still less than the mid-range of allowable density.
Crosby emphasized the design provides increased opportunity for home ownership, which helps generate wealth in the community. She said duplexes are a type of housing unit that is not widely represented in the city.
“Providing diversity of housing is an important housing goal,” Crosby said.
Before the vote, Commission Chair Ken Baltzer reminded members of the October public hearing on the project. “The place was full, and they (neighbors) were adamantly against this project,” he recalled. “This isn’t an easy call.”
Added Lynch, “I want people to know I’m not against development. Some who came to the October hearing were against development and some were against the way it was laid out. I think this can and should be developed. I just don’t think four duplexes is the answer.”
Right-of-way issues tainted the project, stated McDonell, who still hopes the city will approve the subdivision as presented.
“We think we’re giving the city a quality product,” McDonell said. “There are misconceptions there will be a lot of cars, when these are only two-bedroom homes. I was hoping this would be a win-win. We worked with staff to make the front of the units even nicer. I don’t think anyone noticed.”
McDonell was talking about a non-steel panel garage door with increased detailing and decorative wall-mounted light fixtures. The stone base would also be expanded along the full length of the front.
Craig Tice, Rose Tice’s son, owns the company proposing the 1.85-acre development at 1788 Highway 96. City staff noted that a meeting with Rose Tice was held several years ago about development potential of the property. If Rose and Paul Tice had not wanted to see the land developed, they could have placed covenants and restrictions on the land, but they did not.
If approved, the site has a right to access the Clarence Street end. The developer also planned to build a new road for the project, which would benefit neighboring property owners.
City Council planned to consider the application at its Feb. 8 meeting (after press time). If denied, it’s back to the drawing board for the builder, who has until the 14th to resubmit the application.
“We were disappointed, but city staff has been helpful,” McDonell said. “I feel bad it’s so emotionally charged due to the right of way; we haven’t really been able to focus on the project.”
