With the spring greening comes the annual Arbor Day focus on the planting of trees. Annual Arbor Day Proclamations recognize that trees are of great value for providing clean air and water, shade and energy savings, wildlife habitat, recreational opportunities, wood products and jobs. Trees also capture carbon dioxide to convert to oxygen. To this end, council proclaimed April 28 as Arbor Day and the entire month of May as Arbor Month in Mahtomedi. Arbor Day and Arbor Month give the community the opportunity to properly plant and care for a diverse mix of trees, which makes local forests more resilient by minimizing the impacts of diseases, insects and other stressors such as climate change.  Declaration of Arbor Day is a requirement of the Tree City USA program, of which Mahtomedi has been a member for the past 13 years, said Public Works Department Director Bob Goebel. Another requirement of membership is to plant one tree each year, and that is what Mahtomedi does, with the input of the city arborist, he said.

Occurring simultaneously with concern about trees is watchfulness about the health of the community’s greatest gem, White Bear Lake. Mark Ganz, one of Mahtomedi’s two representatives on the White Bear Lake Conservation District (WBLCD), along with Chris Churchill, attended the meeting to talk about the district’s activities and answer questions. Currently, there are no disputes going on in Mahtomedi regarding the lake. “It’s been pretty quiet on this side of the lake,” he said. “We are fortunate to be on the east shore, where we get sunsets every night.” There is a concern, however, about the amount of trash generated by ice fishing on the lake, he said. “Littering is getting worse — I saw a boater just whip a beer bottle into the lake last year,” 

