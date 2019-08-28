Tree Trust, a Minnesota-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is inviting community members to participate in three upcoming tree planting events.
This tree planting is part of a supplemental environmental project agreed to between Water Gremlin and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
• Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in public space adjacent to 21 Daniels Farm Road, Gem Lake.
• Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Deer Meadow Park, 2625 Parkview Drive, White Bear Township.
• Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on boulevards in the Inter Lake Park neighborhood. Meet at Podvin Park, 1700 Ninth St., White Bear Lake.
Water Gremlin, in collaboration with Tree Trust, is required to plant and maintain a total of 1,500 trees in White Bear Township, White Bear Lake and Gem Lake, per the stipulation agreement signed March 1 with MPCA. This is just a small part of the total; more plantings will come next year.
These events are family friendly, noted Karen Zumach, Tree Trust community forestry director. People can sign up at http://treetrust.org/fall-2019-volunteer-opportunities/. Up to five adults and minors can register per group.
Tree Trust plants and distributes thousands of trees and shrubs in the Twin Cities metro. Adults are encouraged to volunteer to help plant at the events. The organization’s mission is to improve the community environment by investing in people through integrated JobPrep programs, community forestry and environmental education programs.
Debra Neutkens
