In 2001 the McGlinch family donated a tree to the Mahtomedi Area Food Shelf in remembrance of Michael McGlinch, who passed away the year before. That tree became the Tree of Light, starting a 21-year-long tradition that honors the memory of loved ones.
This year the Mahtomedi food shelf won’t hold the tree lighting ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic, but lights will still be available for purchase in support of the food shelf. And instead of the usual ceremony, the names of those being honored will be printed the White Bear Press. Individuals can see the Tree of Light, located at Veteran’s Memorial Park (formerly Triangle Park), on their own. The tree will be lit starting Dec. 3.
Tree of Light and Remembrance is the Mahtomedi food shelf’s only fundraiser for the year.
“It’s a wonderful way to honor or memorialize a loved one, and by doing that, you are supporting the food security in our community. Every dollar raised stays at the food shelf right here in our community,” said Mahtomedi Area Food Shelf coordinator Michelle Stiepan.
The food shelf has served as a much-needed support system throughout the pandemic, especially as the flow of federal stimulus checks has stopped. November and December are also the months where there is a significant increase in food insecurity.
During these months, the food shelf provides the usual supplemental groceries and also offers gift cards to Cub, Target and Aldi so clients can shop according to their own food tradition needs.
“Usually our goal is to give one week’s worth of groceries for the family to help them through until their next paycheck,” said Stiepan.
But if food insecurity is running high, individuals can come to the food shelf as much as needed.
“If they have an urgent need, they can use it. Typically, seniors worry about taking away goods from people who might need it more than they do. But they’re exactly the people we want to help. They have medical bills or (are) on a fixed income. We have the resources.”
Lights can be purchased for $10 online at stjudeofthelake.org/mahtomedi-area-food-shelf or by calling 651-263-0419 through Dec. 1.
