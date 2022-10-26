WHITE BEAR LAKE — Lake level is down, but so is Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM).
In his annual report to the White Bear Lake Conservation District, “Lake Detective” Steve McComas said treatment of the invasive weed was “pretty good” this season.
About 32 acres of the lake was treated mid-July after McComas, owner of Blue Water Science nicknamed the lake detective, identified EWM hot spots in June. A follow-up is conducted in August every year to assess treatment effectiveness.
The 10 areas hit with herbicide to control the weed (as shown on the accompanying map) showed a significant reduction in density, assessed the aquatic expert, who noted they don’t try to treat all EWM around the lake. Most of the milfoil was observed 5 to 7 feet below the surface, present but not growing, and below prop depth. This year, too, native milfoil was more abundant than nonnative species.
Asked why the lake seemed extra weedy this summer, McComas blamed better light penetration due to dropping water level and zebra mussels. The lower lake level is drought-related and not unique to White Bear, he added. Other lakes in the area are also down.
The lake has been treated for EWM since 1988. The number of acres treated was low at first, then exploded in 2010 with a record high of 174 acres. That coincided with dropping lake levels as an abundance of nitrogen stimulated milfoil growth. Once the nutrient was depleted, EWM levels diminished. “We don’t see it reaching the 2010 level in the near future,” McComas told the board. Last year, 50 acres were treated.
His June survey included a search for starry stonewort at public access points around the lake, which fortunately wasn’t found. “You don’t want it,” McComas said. “It disrupts spawning and hurts habitat. It’s worthwhile to keep checking for starry stonewort. We’re always on the lookout for it at public accesses. You want to find it early and contain it.”
The weed forms a blanket-like mat that can be 2 to 3 feet thick and 4 feet wide. Twenty-one lakes in Minnesota have confirmed starry stonewort.
Another invasive mentioned at last week’s meeting was the spiny water flea, accidently introduced to North America in the 1980s. McComas said it is a miniature crustacean that competes for native zooplankton, an important food source for fingerlings. Fish avoid them, he said, because of the flea’s spines. “Fish will eventually figure how to eat them,” McComas added. “The same with zebra mussels. Fish and ducks control zebra mussels in the Caspian Sea, where they originate. It will happen here someday.”
A board member also asked if Asian carp could come to White Bear Lake. The answer is no. The invasive carp requires specific spawning habitat and only spawns in fertile rivers, never freshwater lakes. “The Illinois river is a poster child for Asian carp,” McComas said. The Minnesota River could probably support them, but the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers are not fertile enough.
In other business at the district’s Oct. 18 meeting:
• Lake level was reported at 922.59 feet, down 13 inches from April. Water temperature is a chilly 47 degrees, down from 70 degrees a month ago. Lake quality committee Chair Mike Parenteau said the temperature drop might indicate an early freeze.
• The board agreed that next summer, the slalom ski course can be moved every three weeks instead of every two.
• Board Member Chris Churchill of Mahtomedi was named vice chair of the lake utilization committee. The committee handles dock licenses, lake usage permits, public safety and other duties.
• The district’s last 2022 meeting is Nov. 15. The board does not meet in December.
