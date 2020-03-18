The Lake Links Association has reviewed the potential designs of the Lake Links Trail along South Shore Boulevard in White Bear Lake and the Town of White Bear. Based on numerous previous discussions, and on the overwhelming preferences expressed in the two open community meetings held two years ago, the board of directors favor the following:
• A two-way roadway and trail west of McKnight Avenue
• A one-way solution with trail from McKnight east to Wildwood Avenue in Birchwood.
• A trail width of at least 10 feet for consistency with other local trails, MNDOT recommendations, and prior discussions and agreements.
• The trail should be on the lake side of the road in order to minimize conflicts involving roads intersecting from the south.
A one-way solution can be accomplished well within the existing right of way and with minimal impacts on the properties of landowners along the route. It is far less expensive than proposed solutions retaining a two-way street. Completion of the trail will certainly create a safer situation for all who travel near the lake and for the neighbors. In addition, the completed trail will unquestionably raise property values in the area.
Lake Links’ preferred direction for the one-way roadway elements is east, or counterclockwise with respect to the lake. This direction is consistent with the one-way elements of Lake Avenue for those who choose to or must drive around the lake. This part of the route is also east of both emergency vehicle locations in the City of White Bear Lake, which we believe will facilitate emergency responses.
Design of the two-way/one-way hybrid is not complex and could begin immediately. We hope and urge that a political arrangement among the township, city and county can be implemented quickly to effect completion of design and construction of this part of the trail. Fully two years have passed since the Trinity meetings and appropriation.
The Minnesota Legislature appropriated $2.6 million for completion of the trail to accommodate safe nonmotorized travel in 2018. Ramsey County, as owner of the road, was given stewardship of that appropriation. Funds were appropriated in 2017 to the county to conduct preliminary engineering, which were reviewed at two open houses in fall 2017. Most participants favored the one-way solution in congested areas.
The citizen-led nonprofit organization is dedicated to promoting safe routes for active mobility through the communities surrounding White Bear Lake and beyond. For more information, see lakelinks.net.
Submitted by Lake Links co-chairs Mike Brooks and Steve Wolgamot
