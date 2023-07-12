Plans to construct a pole barn at Pine Ridge Hillside on White Bear Parkway will continue after the White Bear Township board gave the green light to three variances for the project.

The applicant, Jim French, asked the township for a variance to build a post frame building at Pine Ridge Hillside on White Bear Parkway. A second variance is also needed because the building exceeds the maximum impervious surface coverage of 25 percent for a parcel in the shoreline management area by 6.6 percent. The third variance is because the building exceeds the maximum building heights of 25 feet by 5.67 feet. 

