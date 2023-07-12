Plans to construct a pole barn at Pine Ridge Hillside on White Bear Parkway will continue after the White Bear Township board gave the green light to three variances for the project.
The applicant, Jim French, asked the township for a variance to build a post frame building at Pine Ridge Hillside on White Bear Parkway. A second variance is also needed because the building exceeds the maximum impervious surface coverage of 25 percent for a parcel in the shoreline management area by 6.6 percent. The third variance is because the building exceeds the maximum building heights of 25 feet by 5.67 feet.
Town Planner Evan Monson said the applicant had submitted a site plan and landscaping plan for the council to view. He said the town building code notes some requirements for post-frame construction and that the variance board had reviewed the request several times and ultimately recommended approval. Monson said the Planning Commission had also viewed the request and recommended approval with some conditions.
The White Bear Town board ok’d the variances for allowing more impervious surface in a shorelands area and allowing a taller building by a 3-0 and the variance to allow a pole barn passed 2-1 with board member Ed Prudhon voting no.
Allowing the construction of a pole barn to enable the sale of township property made Prudhon pause.
“It’s been town policy for as long as I can remember,” Prudhon said. “I’m more concerned with if we’re going to allow a pole building on a piece of property that the township owns. It seems very hypocritical of us that we’ve denied private residents that same construction an all of a sudden when we’re selling the property, say ‘oh, no problem, you can do that.’”
Scott McCune asked how to address the concern that Prudhon had that the board has set a precedence for so long and now might change its mind.
“Are we really comparing apples to apples?” asked Town Administrator, Patrick Christopherson.
“What you’ve done in the past cannot handcuff you to what you do in the future,” said Chad Lemmons, town attorney. “The court’s clear on that.”
He clarified, saying that each project is independent of each other, but issues could arise if projects were to come up for approval at the same time.
“Don’t get caught in the trap of being consistent when it comes to appearances,” Lemmons said.
Christopherson told the board that since the applicant is still deciding how best to proceed based on soil samples and because the purchase of the land is contingent upon approval of construction, it could be best to table a decision.
“I don’t see the point of us debating it at this point,” said Christopherson.
Prudhon acknowledged that was a good point, but said the sale of the property was dependent on a decision. French agreed that tabling a decision wouldn’t provide much clarity.
Monson told the board it could approve the variance for the green space and height and table the variance for the building code if it wished to.
The board held a public hearing on the cannabis sale moratorium. Christopherson said staff notified the board it has until Jan. 1, 2025, to implement anything dealing with the sale of cannabis so that it can take its time to evaluate.
“Keep in mind we still have the moratorium from last year on the cannabinol, but it needs to be dealt with in the near future.” Town Attorney Lemmons said. He said that still needs to be dealt with in the near future. The board agreed to discuss the moratorium on the cannabinol at its next meeting.
As for the public meeting on the moratorium on the cannabis sale, no members of the public spoke up during the public hearing and the council approved an ordinance prohibiting any sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.