Township, businesses brace for Hockey Day Minnesota crowd

Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 won’t just be a four-day marathon of hockey fun for White Bear Township and the surrounding communities Thursday-Saturday Jan. 26-29.
It will also be a prime time for the township and area businesses to show what they’re made of.
When White Bear Township first got the OK to host the annual hockey shindig, Administrator Pat Christopherson said the community knew it’d be a big public relations opportunity to show off Polar Lakes Park and the hockey culture of the area.
The event will also illuminate the township’s business community, which Christopherson noted doesn’t enjoy the limelight often since it doesn't have a central downtown area.
“The economic part of it is that this is going to show everybody what we got here and what a thriving environment and community we have for the business side of things,” Christopherson said.
“Massive PR. We’re really looking forward to it.”
Corey Roberts, who’s on the Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 volunteer committee, agreed with that sentiment.
“From Day One, one of our values as a committee was to really showcase the entire area and all of the unique businesses and natural resources,” Roberts said.
Carbone’s Pizzeria & Pub, located at 1350 Highway 96 E., Suite No. 7, is eager to get in on the Hockey Day action.
Besides serving food and drinks at the Treasure Island Warming Housing that will be set up at Polar Lakes Park, the restaurant is providing a free shuttle service Saturday in coordination with Jimmy’s Food & Drink and Manitou Bar & Kitchen.
Carbone’s will also have a heated tent for extra seating outside its site on Highway 96 to accommodate the larger-than-normal influx of visitors to town over the four days.
“My husband and I are super excited for this,” said Carbone’s co-owner Liz Boleen, referring to the restaurant’s other co-owner, Steve.
“We're not only bringing people into town here but for people to see us who may not know about us, who maybe live in the area and just don't get out, don't realize how big we really are and the things we have to offer,” Liz said.
Besides sausage, pepperoni and cheese pizzas at the Treasure Island Warming House, Carbone’s will serve breakfast pizzas Saturday and Sunday morning.
Carbone’s will maintain normal hours of 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday but will have extended kitchen hours Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday will be 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., while Sunday they’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The Lunds & Byerlys at 4630 Centerville Road, which borders the township and is a few minutes south of Polar Lakes Park, is also getting into the Hockey Day spirit.
“We’re looking forward to all the excitement in the area. It’s going to bring a lot of traffic and excitement to the area, which is going to be fun to see,” store manager Al Gartner said.
All of the Hockey Day games will be televised in the store’s Mezz bar and dining area. Beer and wine specials will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday there. Additionally, there will be food available in the store’s hot food bars.
Singer and grocery worker Jordan Krolak, who performs as Jordan Michael, will also provide live entertainment from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday in the Mezz.
Furthermore, hockey jerseys have been hung up in the middle of the store. Employees such as cashiers and baggers will wear jerseys, too, while working the front end of the store during Hockey Day.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, a “Puck Walk” will be held in the store every hour using laminated pucks placed around the building. Gartner said it will function like a cakewalk game, with prizes up for grabs for winners.
Gartner also pointed out the irony in the fact that he graduated from Hill-Murray High School, as did about half his employees at the store. A highly anticipated Hockey Day game between the Hill-Murray boys hockey team and the White Bear Lake boys team is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Kind of a twist there,” Gartner said with a chuckle. “But of course, we’re going to support the store and the community.”
Bill Foussard, owner of the White Bear Country Inn, said his hotel will be full of guests staying in town for Hockey Day Minnesota.
He added that the weekend will be “exciting for the whole town.”
“A lot of effort has gone in, and it's going to be good for downtown White Bear,” Foussard said. “It's great for the whole area, the township. It’s exciting. We're such a hockey town; it just complements what we are.”
