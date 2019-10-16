WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — A popular question regarding the school district's proposal to spend $326 million on infrastructure seems to be, why not split Hugo off into a new district? That's where most of the enrollment increase is coming from, after all.
It's a question Town Board Supervisor Steve Ruzek asked Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak. “Growth is to the north,” Ruzek said, “not from the township. Yet residents would be paying for a new elementary school in Hugo and other improvements if the bond referendum passes in November.”
Kazmierczak informed Ruzek at the Oct. 7 board meeting that moving district boundaries requires legislative action. School districts must also agree on the split.
Supervisor Scott McCune wondered why a new high school wasn't considered in Hugo (another popular question). There wasn't an open piece of land suitable in Hugo, the superintendent replied, plus a new high school would cost significantly more than the current plan. The price tag to turn North Campus into a single-site high school is $180 million.
Kazmierczak and Assistant Superintendent Tim Wald attended last week's meeting to answer questions and brief the Town Board on the upcoming bond referendum.
The two iterated not only the tax impact from the bond that has been reported before, but the homestead tax credit that would offset the financial hit for those who qualify.
As reported in earlier articles, the tax impact on a $250,000 home in District 624 is $23 per month. That number is $35 per month for a $400,000 home.
The homestead tax credit, depending on income, can lessen the monthly tax impact to $4.67 for household incomes of $30,000, or $9.33 per month for household incomes of $100,000. That's based on a home with a market value of $275,000. Average income in the district is $100,000.
Town Chairman Ed Prudhon observed that the attitude towards a single campus “seems to have come full circle.” A 1972 White Bear graduate, Prudhon recalled the justifications for a split campus when Mariner (now South Campus) closed in 1983. “People thought it was a good idea to separate 15-year-olds from 18-year-olds,” he said.
Wald, longtime principal at South, said a divided campus makes it hard for freshmen and sophomores to feel like they're part of high school. It also makes it difficult for seniors to serve as role models and inspirations to underclassmen. There are few split campuses in the country, he added.
The board also asked about the stadium. Would it stay at South Campus (which would become a middle school)? Yes, but North would still host track, soccer and lacrosse games. Again, it's not an unusual model for a high school, according to the superintendent.
A fact sheet distributed by Wald emphasized these points, again iterating past reporting:
• Enrollment is a big factor in the plans. More than 2,000 new students are projected to enroll in the next 10 years, 25% more than current capacity. When the school year started, the district had 8,702 students and is at capacity. In 10 years, the number is projected to be 10,806 students.
• A new centrally located, four-year high school can be done on land already owned by the district.
• Every district building will be affected if the bond is approved.
More information on the bond referendum, as well as a tax impact calculator, can be found at isd624.org/Bond2019
