WHITE BEAR LAKE — A South Shore Boulevard resident who initiated a goose population control program 20 years ago wants it revived.
“The goose population is thriving,” said Lorrie Fuith. “They have no natural predators and are very prolific. One goose produces 2 pounds of droppings a day.”
The amount of goose poop at Ramsey County Park, in particular, is offensive to Fuith, who considers it both a lake quality issue and human health concern.
The beach is full of goose poop, which can carry E. coli, Fuith told members of the White Bear Lake Conservation District last month. She said the lifeguards pick up droppings every morning before the park opens and toss the excrement in the bushes. “When it rains, where do you think the droppings go?” she asked the board.
Area organizations like the Lions, White Bear Lake Homeowners Association and the city contributed to an effort to control the population back in 2000 when Fuith and her husband got a depopulation program started. She handled billing for the goose management program in collaboration with the DNR. Geese were trapped during the molting phase when they cannot fly and processed for area food shelves. Goslings, she said, were processed for pet food.
“People think it’s cruel, but the population is out of control. I think it’s a detraction to the aesthetics of our community,” Fuith told the board. She feels a government agency should take charge this time around. The city’s assistant manager told her they would not put funds towards a control effort and referred Fuith to the conservation district.
“I think you guys have the funding,” she said. Chairman Bryan DeSmet said it could be a lake quality issue and left it at that, at least for now.
Debra Neutkens
