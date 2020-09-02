WHITE BEAR LAKE — The city will soon be looking for community feedback on housing policy and development decisions. Two consultants retained to help in the process presented their proposal last week to City Council.
Gretchen Nichols, with Twin Cities Local Initiatives Support Corporation, and Barbara Raye from the Center for Policy, Planning and Performance, advised the city to form a housing task force, conduct a community survey and hold two virtual community forums that will ultimately result in recommendations to be presented to City Council early next year.
"The process will explore ways to complement and intersect with a broader conversation on equity and inclusion and current planning efforts," Nichols told council.
Council members will identify people among their constituency to serve on the Task Force, which will also consist of representatives from businesses, the school district and real estate experts. The suggested number of people is 15 due to the virtual format.
Staff will develop the community survey to gather input on residents' values, priorities and goals.
A draft timeline shows submittal of final recommendations to council in the first quarter of 2021.
Nichols commended the city for "moving in this direction" to establish housing needs and how to achieve those goals.
Councilman Dan Jones admitted he's "getting old and bitter," and warned the two that every city project gets input "from five different directions."
"What do we do?" Jones asked.
Raye replied that policy can be created that "isn't one-size-fits-all. People oppose development in general, they don't want change," she said. "There are characteristics of a community that people don't want to change. That will always happen. If people are informed about the standards and have access to outreach, they are better able to withstand emotional responses and be part of the answer. There are outliers, but that can be minimized with information."
City Manager Ellen Hiniker iterated that the city is looking at how to proceed with equity inclusion and to intersect that desire with housing policy process. "We are looking at how welcoming we are as a community," she said.
Councilman Bill Walsh noted the key word is "welcoming" and emphasized that White Bear Lake wants "to be perceived as welcoming."
He added that the death of George Floyd provides opportunity to discuss race and inclusion, but it's not just about that. "Are we a welcoming place? We want real people to speak honestly," Walsh said.
Jones added he considers the pending policy recommendations a "mini housing comp plan."
"We need something we can tell our residents that this is what we're following or explain why we're deviating," he said.
Tentative goals will be outlined at the next council meeting.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.