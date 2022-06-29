Who would have thought that a tiny street with three houses on it would serve hundreds of vehicles each day that race up and down it at high speed enough to cause an uproar?
But there is such a street in Mahtomedi.
The Mahtomedi City Council at its June 21 meeting was given the task of resolving speed and parking issues on the 250-foot long Grove Street, just west of Warner Avenue N.
Grove Street, which used to be a cul-de-sac, now allows passage from Warner Avenue into the St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church parking lot and out the other side onto STH 244.
Serving a parish, daycare and school, the parking lot is active at certain times of the day and week.
Residents on Grove Street consider all the activity to be unsafe. “(There are) zooming and dangerous vehicles around St. Jude's parking lot all day long while children are playing in the parking lot,” said Grove Street resident Jeffrey Lundstrom. He said he purposefully parks his car on the street in front of “my own home” to slow traffic down and to secure a parking spot.
Council had two options before it: to pass a resolution prohibiting the parking of motor vehicles on both sides of Grove Street from Warner Avenue to 250 feet west of Warner Avenue or passing a resolution to establish a school zone speed limit of 15 mph on Grove Street from Warner Avenue to 250 feet west of Warner Avenue.
At the June 7 meeting, representatives from St. Jude spoke during the public comment period to express concerns over the parking of cars on Grove Street, just west of Warner Avenue. No parking already exists on the north side of Grove Street. With the growth of daycare and school enrollment, pedestrian trail traffic, as well as weekend services, concern over access along this roadway was raised. The church/school requested that no parking be established on both sides of the roadway.
“One day, one of these cars will hit all the kids biking and playing on that street,” said LaVonne Lundstrom. “St. Jude is wrong for requesting this.”
In 2004, on the expansion of St. Jude’s parking lot, the city widened the roadway to 24 feet. The church had no daycare then and enrollment was much lower than present.
“We can’t legislate good behavior, so we always deal with cars, bikers, walkers and families,” said Council Member Jane Schneeweis. She said that as the city takes measures to keep other school zones, such as Wildwood Elementary or O. H. Anderson Elementary safe, the city is doing the same for St. Jude School. “It's convenient for St. Jude, yes, but improving TH 244 is also a convenience for everybody.” She said that the more she heard, the more she was becoming convinced that there should be no parking on both sides of Grove Street.
But the inconvenience should not fall on the few families of Grove Street, Council Member Lily Melander said. “I can’t support the resolution to close both sides to parking.” She did move to approve the 15 mph resolution, a motion that died for lack of a second.
“The church requested no parking for certain times of the day, but I think it should be for all the time,” said City Engineer John Sachi. “(We should) leave it as is or post no parking for all the time. There's way too much information to put on one sign and make it enforceable.”
The city received two letters from Grove Street residents that were read into the record imploring the city not to prohibit parking on both sides. No parking on both sides would eliminate any guest parking, residents said. The Grove Street contingent requested that council table action on the item and hold a public hearing.
After an hour-long discussion between council and Grove Street residents that included tangential moral and legal accusations, council eventually tabled action on the issue until all stakeholders and a full council could be present. Notices will be sent to the stakeholders.
