Tiny lake finally getting some attention

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Long ignored, Priebe Lake is due for some much needed repair. A good start is a Rice Creek Watershed District (RCWD) project to replace an outlet structure. It's part of the district's 2020 management plan.
"We've been working with city staff for a couple years to lay the groundwork for a replacement of the outlet," RCWD Project Manager Kyle Axtell told City Council members Aug. 24.
Located in the southeast corner of the city, south of Cedar Avenue and north of County Road E, little Priebe Lake was created from a natural wetland when a farm carved out land for a single-family subdivision in the ’60s.
The outlet system, or outfall as it was called then, was constructed in 1979-80 in response to a 1976 petition by both White Bear Lake and Birchwood Village asking RCWD to fix a problem with repeated flooding of homes in the vicinity of Riviera Drive N. and East County Line Road.
Pipe buried 40 feet deep carries stormwater from the surrounding neighborhood into the lake, which is on the state's impaired waters list.
The stormwater system crosses from Priebe through Mahtomedi on its way to Hall's Marsh in Birchwood. In 1980, the project was amended to include an outlet that controls flow from the marsh into White Bear Lake.
"Since its construction, the system has been largely ignored, aside from a few major outlet repairs by the city to plug leaks and fix ice damage," Axtell noted.
An expensive project, the original $600,000 cost is equal to about $2 million today, Axtell said. The project was paid for through a 20-year special assessment to landowners in the drainage area.
Last summer, Houston Engineering assessed the outfall's condition and recommended replacement.
The district will pay for the project, estimated to cost $80,000. The project will improve outlet functionality, Axtell said, allowing it to be used to manage lake levels for water quality improvement purposes. The new design will also reduce the amount of trash that goes into Hall's Marsh, which is a protected wetland.
Construction will occur this winter and take about two weeks.
Once the new structure is in place, RCWD staff will look to coordinate a future full-lake winter dewatering, a drawdown, to improve water quality, Axtell said. A drawdown is used to freeze out rough fish, improve native plants and consolidate accumulated organic sediments. This will also give White Bear Lake Public Works a chance to complete maintenance dredging at various storm sewer outfalls into Priebe Lake while water levels are low and the bottom is frozen.
That's good news to property owners around the impaired lake. One 18-year homeowner said the lake is in the worst condition she's ever seen.
Mary Kay Sobcinski contends that the lake has been polluted by street and storm runoff for decades.
"No one has ever taken action to protect or clean it," she said. "Wildlife have disappeared. It's so gross it literally looks like you could walk across it."
Axtell said the watershed district is well aware of the water quality issues. Like many impaired lakes, Priebe suffers from too much phosphorus. The loading is due to stormwater runoff that carries sediment, grass clippings and leaves into the lake.
"The best way to deal with this is for residents to keep grass clippings and leaves out of the street," Axtell emphasized. "Additionally, it would be fantastic if the city could find funding and staff time to increase the frequency of street sweeping in this neighborhood.
"A drawdown could improve water quality noticeably," he added. If and when the time comes, the management option will require a public hearing and 75% approval by lakefront property owners, or 26 of 34 parcels.
