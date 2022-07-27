Tight quarters make for unhappy boaters in Commercial Bay

This aerial shows the position of Tally’s docks next to Docks of White Bear. There is maybe less than 20 feet at the narrowest point, making it difficult for some boats to maneuver into slips.

 WBLCD | Contributed

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Trouble getting his pontoon out of its slip on music nights compelled a boat owner to complain to the Lake Conservation District.

“Everything was fine until this year,” said Steve Smith, a downtown business owner who has rented a slip at Docks of White Bear for years. “To my surprise, it appears Tally’s reconfigured its docks. Why they did that I can only speculate. I know there are issues between the two marina owners and now boat owners are getting caught up in it.” 

