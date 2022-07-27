Tight quarters make for unhappy boaters in Commercial Bay

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Trouble getting his pontoon out of its slip on music nights compelled a boat owner to complain to the Lake Conservation District.
“Everything was fine until this year,” said Steve Smith, a downtown business owner who has rented a slip at Docks of White Bear for years. “To my surprise, it appears Tally’s reconfigured its docks. Why they did that I can only speculate. I know there are issues between the two marina owners and now boat owners are getting caught up in it.”
Smith complained to the district board that Tally’s docks curve right, leaving little room to turn in and out of his slip. If a boat is tied to their dock, he can’t maneuver at all. On concert nights, when boats double park, he doesn’t even try.
“I get it, Tally’s is a fun place to be. It’s in their best interest to have this configuration. But it chokes off boats on our side. They have to know that.”
Smith recalled a verbal altercation he had with a Tally’s patron who was tied to public cleats on the dock closest to him.
“I asked if he’d move his boat and he just looked at me. He had no intention to move. So I had to sit there. This is affecting me and at least 10 other boats. I felt I needed to bring it to your attention,” he told the board.
“They’re making it unrelaxing, unjoyful, for those of us who have boats on that side (of the marina),” Smith said. “A business should not profit at the expense of someone else’s pleasure.” The answer to the problem, he suggested, is for Tally’s to point its docks straight out to the middle of the lake.
District Chair Bryan DeSmet thought the matter was resolved after an earlier complaint. “Maybe that isn’t the case,” he said.
District Counsel Alan Kantrud reminded the board that Smith’s “formal complaint” requires investigation. “If an owner is working beyond their permit, we need to verify it,” he said.
The district has authority to issue a misdemeanor for permit violations, according to Kantrud. It can also levy a civil fine.
