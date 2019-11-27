MINNEAPOLIS — Herb Tousley, the director of real estate programs at the University of St. Thomas, has been appointed a NAIOP Research Foundation Distinguished Fellow for 2020. The foundation is one of the commercial real estate industry’s leading think tanks, and is charged with assessing the trends, needs, and economic viability of the built environment.
Tousley, a commercial real estate veteran with decades of experience in the field and more than $80 million in developed properties to his name, teaches undergraduate and graduate-level courses in real estate at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business. He also directs the university’s Shenehon Center for Real Estate, which publishes a monthly report on the state of the Twin Cities housing market and a semiannual “sentiment” survey of local industry leaders that forecasts trends in commercial real estate.
“This is an honor not just for me, but for the entire University of St. Thomas real estate program, which is one of the top-ranked programs in the country,” said Tousley.
During his tenure as a NAIOP fellow, Tousley will provide presentations of current research and other relevant topics to national forums and gatherings of NAIOP members, as well as generate and exchange ideas with other distinguished fellows.
Tousley is a resident of Mahtomedi.
