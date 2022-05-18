Therapy dogs spark joy and connection at Mahtomedi Middle School

Starting at a new school can be a challenge, but for two new members of the Mahtomedi Middle School community, they bring new meaning to the expression, “every dog has its day.”
The first day Piper and Riley walked along the hallway of lockers, they were unsure about the
new friends they were about to meet, but their tails wagged along as the voices of students grew louder. The pair took the elevator down to the main floor and as the doors opened, squeals of delight from students who were surprised to see the two golden retrievers at school, greeted them as they began their first day as therapy dogs.
The COVID-19 pandemic challenged students in a multitude of ways, and the importance of connection and relationship-building coming out of a time of aloneness and loneliness have been critical priorities for Mahtomedi Public Schools. The therapy dog program is one tool for the school to support student joy, engagement and wellness.
“At Mahtomedi Middle School, we focus on helping our students be engaged, empowered and empathetic,” said Principal Jason Miller. “This year, the middle school is focusing on providing our students with the tools and skills they need to be successful based on what they experienced during the pandemic. The therapy dog program helps promote both social and academic benefits by inspiring laughter and fun, improving connections to coursework and classes and promoting positive interactions between students.”
Piper and Riley are certified with Therapy Dogs International and first began their therapy work by visiting a family member at the senior community at St. Andrew’s Village. Their owner and certified handler is Julie Brown, Mahtomedi Middle School eighth grade geography teacher. Brown approached Miller and Superintendent Barb Duffrin with the idea to bring the therapy dogs to middle school, and they worked in partnership to get the program started.
At this time, the therapy dogs visit school twice a week. Students can visit Piper and Riley before or after school, at the school counseling office and, for students who are in Brown’s class, while they study world geography. Brown shared this about the interaction she is seeing: “Piper and Riley have brought a new spark of excitement to school. For some students, the dogs spark smiles, and for others, they spark conversation and connection to their personal pets.”
The therapy dog program has also served as a tool for the school counselors who may need an additional resource for students who are having wellness, academic or behavioral challenges. Brown works with the school counseling office to schedule private time for students with Piper and Riley. Paraprofessionals who work directly supporting students also visit regularly or bring in students during the daily Zephyr time (a period during the day with the student's advisory teacher when students can focus on academic needs as well as wellness activities).
When Piper and Riley walk out of school, they are exhausted, and spend their evening time lounging at home looking out at the lake, perhaps dreaming of the multitude of students who they befriended and the hugs and pats they received at school. While they are certainly lucky dogs, the students also find themselves feeling particularly lucky for the opportunity and grateful for the program.
The program has been running for several weeks now, and Miller shared an update on the progress: “It’s gone really well. We have supportive families and community members who want our students to have all the tools they need to succeed. The therapy dog program is a great way to help our students build connections and is a unique wellness tool we are proud to have at Mahtomedi Middle School.”
Alice Seuffert is the communications coordinator for Mahtomedi Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.