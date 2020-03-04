Lakeshore Players Theatre is now completely accessible.
Not only is the theater seating handicapped-accessible and the floor plan wheelchair-friendly, now hard-of-hearing patrons can attend a performance with open captioning and those visually impaired can hear a play-by-play in their ear.
“It’s a really big step for us,” said Elena Glass, Lakeshore’s development manager. “These services put us more on par with major theaters in the metro.”
A grant from the Minnesota State Arts Council helped Lakeshore purchase the equipment for open captioning. “Essentially, it’s like closed captioning you see on movies,” Glass explained. “We transcribe the script on special software that appears on the display. It includes the name of the character speaking and sounds like a ticking clock or bell chime. People who are hard of hearing but don't use hearing aids for whatever reason can catch what is happening on stage if their hearing is compromised in some way."
The open captioning display had its test run during a performance of "Around the World in 80 Days" recently. It was a big success, Glass said. "People loved it. The show was fast-paced, with a lot of actors and a lot of accents, so patrons appreciated the captions."
The audio description service involves a trained interpreter standing in the sound booth who describes the set and action on stage in minute detail through a special microphone piped into a patron's ear device. The device is discreet and does not distract anyone close by.
Lakeshore rents the audio description equipment from the Guthrie Theater.
The next play, "Wait Until Dark," is especially fitting for the new technology. The nail-biter is a suspense story about one woman's fight against blind fear. Audrey Hepburn was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the 1967 thriller.
The March 15 matinee offering audio description is nearly sold out, according to Glass. A group from the nonprofit Vision Loss Resources is attending, and some patrons will be bringing guide dogs. "We are open and welcome to that," she said. "It's part of our total accessibility."
The theater staff feels the equipment helps the population it serves, Glass added, referring to an aging demographic in the area. "We think there is a need for it in White Bear Lake."
Only certain performances will offer the aids. The second Sunday matinee of every run will have both open captioning and audio description and American sign language will be offered at the closing matinee performance on the last Sunday. The earpiece for audio description can be requested at the box office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.