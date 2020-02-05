The old saying "opposites attract" might be questionable advice for human romantic partners, but it perfectly describes the love lives of a common backyard bird: the white-throated sparrow.
During the birds’ migration, you might recognize a white-throated sparrow scratching for seeds under your feeders. On any visit to the north woods in summer, you're likely to hear their song "Oh-sweet-Canada-Canada-Canada."
They look ordinary enough: brown sparrows, like many of the others that visit the feeder. The bright white patch under their bill is a dead giveaway as to their identity. The bold black and white stripes on their head, with little spots of bright yellow, give them a little bit more pizzazz than some of their plainer cousins.
Take a closer look, and you'll notice that some of the white-throated sparrows have a slightly different appearance. Rather than flashy black-and-white stripes on their head, they have muted tan-and-brown stripes instead.
For years, naturalists believed that the tan-striped birds were simply immature sparrows that hadn't yet grown into their adult colors. It took years of data collection and research to discover that something a little more complicated was going on.
Researchers found that tan-striped sparrows stayed tan-striped for life. The colors were permanent. Not only that, but about half of the entire adult population was tan-striped. Field studies noticed that almost all mated pairs of white-throated sparrows consist of one tan-striped parent and one white-striped parent.
Close observation showed that not only did color matter in choosing a mate: it also seemed to be an accurate predictor of the personality of each bird.
White-striped birds of both sexes were found to be more aggressive, while tan-striped birds were found to be more nurturing. Aggressive males sing often to ward off other males and defend their territories rigorously by chasing enemies away. Aggressive females also sing and chase away intruders.
However, tan-striped birds were more docile in personality. Tan-striped males sang less often than their white-striped counterparts, and tan-striped females hardly sang at all. But on average, both tan-striped males and females brought more food back to their nestlings than white-striped birds did.
For females of both color variations, the nurturing tan-striped males seem to make the most desirable mates. Males of both colors seem to see white-striped females as the most desirable. However, the aggressive nature of white-striped females means that they often outcompete the more docile tan-striped females. Once the nurturing tan-striped males have been paired off, the tan-striped females select from the "leftover" white-striped males.
However the pairing shakes out, most hatchlings end up with one parent of each color morph: one that will defend the nest with vigor and one that will bring back plenty of food.
For generations, this strategy has worked well. Pairings between individuals of the same color variation have rarely been observed, but as naturalist Kenn Kaufman theorized in an Audubon article on this topic, they probably make for unsuccessful parents. Tan-striped couples might fail at defending their territory and protecting their young, while white-striped couples might fail to bring home enough food to keep their hatchlings alive and healthy.
Effectively, this system means that white-throated sparrows have four different sexes, Kaufman explained. Scientists know that the chromosomes of the two-color morphs differ in key ways, and that the same chromosome that controls stripe color also includes a wide range of personality traits.
And for their offspring: the stripe colors of each nest of hatchlings will be split nearly 50/50, preserving the population balance.
White-throated sparrows are unique among birds for this particular romantic practice, but there are still many unanswered questions about their complicated love lives.
In the meantime, watch closely, and enjoy the sweet song of these fascinating sparrows as they return. Spring migration is just around the corner.
