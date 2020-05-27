Like other touring musicians around the world, local and nationally acclaimed guitarist Billy McLaughlin has had to find other ways to exercise his creativity during the COVID-19 crisis. With scheduled performances on hold, he said that he’s “trying to find ways to still be creative.”
At the urging of some of his fans, he has revisited a previously recorded song titled “Safe Within the Storm” and in collaboration with photographer and videographer Mark Ellis, has created a music video honoring frontline healthcare workers while also calling attention to the CDC Health Worker Relief Fund.
McLaughlin said he originally wrote “Safe Within the Storm” during a painful period in his life. Some of his fans, recognizing a timely emotional resonance along with a message of hope and resilience, persuaded him to revisit the song, which was recorded live at the Maplewood Performing Arts Theatre. After contemplating what he could do to share a positive message of support, he sent the song to his longtime friend Mark Ellis, one of his former guitar students.
Ellis, a lifelong photographer specializing in nature, wildlife, and night sky photography, along with time-lapse video, was inspired by the song and began to work on the video. He got assistance with the visuals from a friend of his daughter’s who is a nurse. On behalf of Mark, she requested photos from her colleagues and within 24 hours a collection of unplanned, candid photos of front-line healthcare workers came in. Mark integrated the images into the video and said that “The stories told through their eyes of fatigue, fear, strength, caring and hope are powerful throughout.” The video is live on YouTube and has attracted viewers from all of over the country.
Ellis, whose wife is a retired nurse, said that “We all know someone who works in healthcare.” Along with his photographic pursuits, he is also a research engineer at 3M and expressed pride that there are “many 3M masks shown protecting these courageous healthcare workers,” in the video.
Billy McLaughlin said that the “Safe Within the Storm” video is “meant to be shared” and includes a link to the Center for Disease Control Health Worker Relief Fund. Meanwhile, he’s working on his live streaming equipment and still hopes that he and his band “Simple Gifts” can perform at the town hall in Marine on St. Croix in the fall. The band typically sells out a series of performances at the venue during the holiday season. “There are still ways to be creative through this whole ordeal,” he said
