White Bear Lake is saying farewell to a group of 18 Ukrainian exchange students who have spent the last five weeks exploring the city and learning about civic engagement.
The students are a part of a nonprofit leadership exchange program through Global Synergy Group. The exchange program has been sending students from Ukraine to the United States since 2012 to help the teens understand American government and civic engagement.
“When the invasion broke out, GSG needed to focus on humanitarian aid. They decided this was an opportunity to bring youth from Ukraine and learn leadership,” said Global Synergy Group’s Mary Wynne, .
Though the exchange program has had a longstanding practice of sending kids to the U.S., Wynne says it’s now more important than ever that students learn leadership skills and have an understanding of civic engagement to help their country.
“This is the time to offer young people a different path, and be ready to be good civic leaders of their country in the future,” Wynne said.
Volunteers have been a significant part of making the exchange program work. Wynne feels Global Synergy Group has been supported by the community throughout the students’ five weeks, all the way up to a goodbye party that was thrown for the students and their host families at The Old Stewart House on Sept. 15.
Kelly Clement and Steve Bucher stepped up to host the going away party at their home, which doubles as an event space. The couple recently converted the church and former home of the Lakeshore Players into a community gathering space/home and has been looking for ways to include the community.
The students were invited over to the couple’s home for snacks and refreshments one afternoon while learning about White Bear Lake, and they were intrigued by the couple’s collection of musical instruments.
“They started playing and they wanted to come back with a list of songs to play,” said Clement.
It was decided that Clement and Bucher would host a going away party for the students and their families, all while giving the students a chance to explore their musical interests.
“Everything that is going on in Ukraine is very sad,” said Bucher. “These kids are the lucky ones. The kids really lit up when they saw the instruments.”
The couple was excited to host the teens and share their space on the students’ last night in town.
“This building has been a community gathering space for 130 years and it still wants to be,” said Bucher.
The students are now headed back home, but not without a memorable farewell, all with the support of the White Bear Lake community.
