White Bear Lake is saying farewell to a group of 18 Ukrainian exchange students who have spent the last five weeks exploring the city and learning about civic engagement. 

The students are a part of a nonprofit leadership exchange program through Global Synergy Group. The exchange program has been sending students from Ukraine to the United States since 2012 to help the teens understand American government and civic engagement. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.