The King of Cakes: A history of Mardi Gras’ signature pastry

It isn’t a party without cake and Mardi Gras’ king cake manages to outshine ordinary cakes. This purple, yellow and green cake often has a glossy sheen and a lucky plastic baby baked inside. While these cake ingredients may sound a little over the top, there is a long history of how this colorful cake came to be.
Traditionally, the first day to eat king cake is Jan 6, which is known as the first day of Epiphany for Christians. Epiphany marks the day the three wise men or kings came to visit Jesus after his birth, so the name “king” cake is a reference to the famous three kings.
However, it is likely that a similar pagan celebration occurred throughout the Roman Empire called Saturnalia, which celebrated the god of agriculture. During the celebration, cakes were often made with a bean baked inside and the person who received the slice of cake with the bean baked inside would be crowned “king for the day.” The tradition became Christianized, which is why today there’s a plastic baby baked inside the cake to represent baby Jesus.
The tradition spread throughout many parts of Europe and is oftentimes associated with the French because of a proposed ban on the cake which was briefly considered during the French Revolution because of its reference to kings. French settlers eventually brought the king cake to Louisiana.
The king cake we see today is the version that is popular in the south of France, which is a yeasty bread-like cake that takes on the form of a crown. As for the bright colors, purple represents justice, green is faith and gold stands for power.
Unlike other cakes, there are a couple of rules to follow when eating a king cake. There’s a pretty specific window of time for the king cake. It is typically eaten between Jan. 6 and Fat Tuesday, the day before lent. And like the Romans before who baked a bean into their cake, there are some rules for today’s version of the cake with the plastic baby inside. While it’s believed to be good luck for the person who receives the slice of cake with the baby, it’s expected the person who finds the baby must bring a king cake to next year’s celebration.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.