I thought I would be looking at the colorful fall canopy of the Canadian Maritime Provinces while I was “on assignment.”
Instead, I mostly saw the bottoms of large trees with their roots waving in the air, after the “other” hurricane caused severe damage to my camping trip in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
A Canadian traveler at Halifax Airport said about Hurricane Fiona's pending Sept. 24 arrival, “The weather will not be good.” A rental car agent cheerily warned her customers, “Don't park under a tree!”
During that tropical evening before the storm, the valet at the stately Nova Scotian hotel said employees would be put up there during the hurricane.
The next morning, Sept. 23, was a two-raincoat day. Although the all-day rain increased hourly, my husband and I weren't deterred from walking around Halifax to watch what people did to prepare for a hurricane.
And also to see historic Halifax before it became history.
Adirondack chairs on the Halifax waterfront boardwalk were grouped and tied together with rope. Did they really think bits of string will hold back the storm surge?
One or two businesses along the elevated waterfront stacked four rows of sandbags at their doors to keep out the storm surge. At 10 a.m., workers started installing barricades, expecting the highest tides ever. The boardwalk closed at 5 p.m.
Grocery stores where I needed to buy food for my upcoming camping trip were all closed to allow their employees to get home. I didn't bring any food to Canada due to customs rules, and now I couldn't buy any. I already started to worry about where my next meals would come from.
Because the historic Citadel closed early, we were given free admission. We heard apple growers on Prince Edward Island were hastily picking their crops before the trees fell down. Ten-minute hurricane checks showed a slight downgrade and the eye making landfall 50 miles to the east of us.
After our last hot meal of fabulous ravioli at an Italian restaurant, our server allowed us to take the rest of our bottle of wine out of the restaurant, which was against Canadian law. She wanted to leave early to buy toilet paper.
Now safely in our room on the sixth floor of a hotel huge enough to get lost in, I rehearsed using the stairs in case the electricity went out.
During the storm itself, the wind howled and screeched all night long. Rain spattered the windows, and the hotel made weird noises like a sinking ship.
The wind gauge on the Confederation Bridge between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island registered 110 mph, before it ceased to function. Fiona, a Category 4 hurricane at its strongest, was reported by the Canadian Hurricane Center to be the lowest-pressure landfalling storm in Canadian history: barometric pressures dropped to 932.7 mbar.
Three people in the Maritime Provinces lost their lives in the storm.
I awakened to the power being off in my room and everywhere east of Halifax. At the hotel, power was out until 4:15 p.m., and we were offered a continental breakfast and cold sandwiches for lunch. In New Brunswick, power was out until late Sept. 26.
It was October before power was restored in Cape Breton and on Prince Edward Island, where Anne's Green Gables were likely scraped to the ground by falling trees.
Chugging generators were the sounds of the season. Businesses that stocked them had lines of customers out the door. We bought our first camping provisions at a crowded convenience store outside of Peggy's Cove.
For the next week, roads gradually opened after parades of electricity trucks, bucket trucks, auger trucks, telephone pole trucks and chainsaw trucks worked around the clock to wrestle giant trees off the wires.
Much waiting time was spent on the phone canceling and making new reservations.
After a week, the sun came out to sparkle on lighthouses and tidal bays as we enjoyed destinations not on our original schedule. A makeup trip to the Maritime Provinces is on the five-year calendar.
The colorful Adirondack chairs tied up with string on the Halifax waterfront didn't move one inch.
Loretta B. Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
