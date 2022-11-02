I thought I would be looking at the colorful fall canopy of the Canadian Maritime Provinces while I was “on assignment.”

Instead, I mostly saw the bottoms of large trees with their roots waving in the air, after the “other” hurricane caused severe damage to my camping trip in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.