‘The Gathering’ visits City Council

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The City Council heard a brief presentation Feb. 26 from several volunteers from The Gathering of White Bear Lake.
Helen Gehrenbeck informed council that that The Gathering works to serve and engage those living with memory loss who can’t reside in a traditional senior center.
Twelve years ago, an initial meeting was called for anyone interested in providing respite for caregivers of those with early-to-mid-stage memory loss. An ad was put in the newspaper and 13 people showed up for the first meeting, including Carolyn Klaver of Lyngblomsten. Those present quickly realized they represented seven area churches.
Soon after, the Northeast Consortium of The Gathering of White Bear Lake was created and approved by Lyngblomsten; 2nd Half with Lyngblomsten is the parent organization of The Gathering.
“We meet every Thursday in two different churches. We provide hot lunches,” Gehrenbeck said.
She explained that volunteers used to make the lunch, but that ended. The group then looked to see if any local restaurants would be interested in supporting them.
Gehrenbeck thanked several local businesses that have donated food for the meetings. They are: Cub Foods, Cup and Cone, Donatelli’s, Festival Foods, Grandma’s Bakery, Keys Cafe, Kowalski’s, Manitou Grill, Panera Bread, Subway and VFW Post 1782.
“We as volunteers here in White Bear are very grateful for the response from these businesses, and we really feel that their overwhelming generosity is a testimony to our overarching goal of encouraging White Bear Lake in becoming a dementia-friendly community,” said Gehrenbeck.
In other action, the council:
• Heard from City Manager Ellen Hiniker on the topic of compensation for mayor and city council positions, which has been discussed at previous meetings. “At the minimum, the staff thinks it would be appropriate to look at it every four years or so,” she said.
Councilman Dan Jones said he thinks every two years would be fair so that those voted in on other years can have a consideration as well. Councilman Doug Biehn also agreed that every two years is good, because then it would be a smaller increase each time that would keep up with where it should be.
The council took no action on the matter but is going to keep the topic on its radar.
• Swore in two new police officers, Jordan Belvins and Melissa Schmidt, and promoted Officer Isaac Tuma to sergeant.
