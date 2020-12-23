The Christmas Bell

I have a friend, Phil, who several years ago suffered the unthinkable tragedy of losing his son in a swimming accident. Danny was a bubbly 6-year-old, happy as Christmas, the day on which he was born, and his death sent Phil and his wife into a deep and prolonged grief that I can only imagine.
Phil sought relief by keeping himself busy. He worked long hours at his job as a traveling salesman and volunteered for community projects at every opportunity. When his church formed a committee for a building addition, Phil agreed to help.
Phil was assigned to work with the architect designing the addition. After reviewing several different plans, Phil was attracted to one that could be modified to include a bell tower. The architect replied that the addition of the tower still fit the church’s budget, but without the bell, which would be quite expensive.
How expensive? Phil asked.
Thousands, 5-figure thousands, was the reply.
Still impressed with the idea of a bell tower and undaunted by the estimate, Phil chose the tower option and declared that he would purchase the bell himself and give it to the church as a memorial to Danny.
The project was scheduled for a late-autumn completion. Phil pledged to get the bell in time so that its first ringing could be on Danny’s birthday, Christmas morning, in a special ceremony on the most special day.
He started by looking for a new bell but was disappointed to learn there was only one foundry in the entire world, in a small town in Germany, that could cast a bell of the size and shape he was seeking. Including freight, the bell would cost twice the architect’s estimate. And the waiting time was almost two years.
Phil chose not to place an order with the foundry but remained optimistic. When the architect asked what he should do, Phil answered, “Build the tower. I’ll get the bell.”
He began looking for a used one, making phone calls, sending letters, and searching the internet. He placed ads in newspapers and magazines. He grew tired hearing the same lame joke: “I hear there’s a nice one in Philadelphia, but it’s cracked.” He was advised to follow auctions and estate sales. Meanwhile, the church addition was built with a beautiful, but empty, tower. As Christmas came and went, Phil vowed to keep his promise to the congregation and to his son.
Then, the following spring, he got his first break. He learned of an upcoming auction in Milford, Wisconsin, a small town 200 miles away, at which a bell of an appropriate size was to be auctioned. Phil drove to Milford early on a Saturday morning in April, only to discover that the bell had been removed from the auction the week before and purchased directly by a local resident.
Phil asked to see the bell and was given directions to a nearby farm. He drove there and parked his car on the edge of a highway at the end of a long, winding driveway. The bell was at their intersection, mounted on a pedestal of stone and wood. Phil was impressed by its austere beauty, and drawn to the engraved letters encircling it to spell out a biblical message, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son …” Disappointed that he was deprived of a chance to bid on the bell, Phil got in his car and drove home.
Another Christmas passed. Phil’s work often took him to Wisconsin, and on one trip he passed through Milford and discovered that the bell was gone.
He drove up to the farmhouse and got out and knocked on the front door. He was met by a middle-aged man who introduced himself as the owner of the property. He told Phil that after enjoying the bell in his yard for almost a year he had sold it to the local school board. It could be seen at the local high school. Phil went there and found it on a brick foundation at the base of a flagpole.
Again, he drove home disappointed.
With no other opportunities to buy a used bell, he returned to Milford again and again with a curiosity about this bell he couldn’t understand. When he was home, he thought about it often. Finally, on a trip through Milford one autumn day, he steered into the high school parking lot and, after spending a few minutes admiring the bell up close, went inside.
He met the school’s principal and asked if he knew the bell’s history. The principal politely said that he didn’t. “But the village librarian,” he said, “has been around longer than I can remember. She might know.”
The librarian found evidence in her records that the Village of Milford had owned the bell 50 years ago.
He had come too far to give up. So, he went to the village hall.
Had the village been the bell’s original owner, he asked the clerk? She didn’t think so. The village owned it for only a year, but she thought the bell had once hung in the tower of the First Lutheran Church on the other side of town. Before heading home, Phil decided to make one last stop.
At First Lutheran, he met Pastor Lyle Fenwell, a tall, silver-haired man who proudly professed to having been a member of the church for most of his life. He had been baptized, confirmed and married there, and after moving around the state to serve other congregations had returned to First Lutheran 25 years ago to become its head pastor in what would be his last call.
“What can you tell me about a bell?” Phil asked.
Pastor Fenwell leapt at the question. “The church had a bell once,” he said with excitement. “In 1920, 10 years before I was born, a bell was hung in the church’s tower. I know. From age 6 to 16, it was my job to ring it every Sunday morning. Oh, I remember it well, those cold winter mornings, me in my mittens.” As he spoke, his face widened with a proud smile.
Phil noticed that the church lacked a tower.
“Where was the bell placed?” he asked.
“Well,” Pastor Fenwell said, “that’s the sad part of the story. There was a fire in 1947 and much of the original church was destroyed, including the tower. The church was rebuilt without a tower. The bell was undamaged, and sold to the village. Then the village sold it. I don’t know what happened to it after that.”
Phil told him that the bell was nearby at the high school, and for the second time in the conversation Pastor Fenwell showed surprise. Together, they drove to see it, and along the way Phil explained his interest in the bell and his quest to build a lasting memorial to his son. They got out and the pastor walked up to the bell.
“My, my,” he said. “The memories ...” His voice trailed off and his eyes teared up as he ran his hand over the words, “For God so loved the world …” Then he straightened and expressed content that at least the bell was still in the village.
Phil thanked the pastor and said goodbye. They stayed in touch, even exchanging Christmas cards the following year. In the summer, Phil drove to Milford and had dinner with the pastor and his wife. The pastor announced his intention to retire at year’s end.
Phil was faced with a difficult decision about what to do next, whether to continue searching or to concede that a new bell cast from German iron would be just as nice. His search was entering its fifth year. Meanwhile, the tower at his church still stood empty. Maybe it was time to finish the project. He gathered specifications for the bell he would purchase, and on a November morning was ready to make a phone call to a factory in Germany when, instead, he received another call.
It was Pastor Fenwell.
“Have you found a bell yet?” he asked.
Phil replied that he had not.
“Well, then, can you arrange to get a flatbed truck here next weekend?”
“Sure,” Phil said. “Why?”
“Because the congregation of the First Lutheran Church of Milford has an early Christmas gift for you. They have purchased the bell from the school and would like you to have it.”
Phil was speechless, so Pastor Fenwell spoke for him. “I think it’s about time your church’s bell tower was finished, don’t you?”
Phil trembled as he tried to express what he was feeling in his heart. “I’ll accept the gift on one condition,” he finally said.
“And what is that?”
“That you be my guest on Christmas morning to be the first to ring it.”
“I graciously accept your offer,” Pastor Fenwell said.
The bell was placed in the tower two weeks before Christmas. The church bulletin on Christmas Day contained a story about the bell’s history, including the role played by Pastor Fenwell. As Phil escorted the pastor and his wife into church, he asked, “What did I do to deserve this? What compelled your congregation to be so generous to someone they’ve never met?”
“Well, I feel like we’re old friends,” Pastor Fenwell replied. “But the real reason is what you intend to do with the bell. When you told me that it would hang in a church tower, I thought that’s where it’s belonged for 50 years, in a place just like where it started. It’s going home. A little closer to heaven. It completes a circle, don’t you think?”
Pastor Fenwell was directed to stand at the tower’s base and given a pair of white gloves with which to clutch the rope hanging from above. His wife sat in a pew next to Phil, and as they listened to the bell ring, she leaned over to whisper in his ear. “When the good people of First Lutheran asked Lyle what he would like for a retirement gift, he said he wanted his bell back.”
Many journeys ended that day, not just Phil’s. As the bell rang over and over, Phil’s heart lifted. He closed his eyes and pictured in his mind hands pulling on the rope to create the wonderful sound he was hearing, but the hands he saw were not in white gloves; they were in mittens, the small hands of a child, a 6-year-old sending a message across time and space to another 6-year-old, connecting in a Christmas miracle.
Ted Field writes a story to be shared at a worship service at St. Stephen Lutheran Church. He is a resident of Mahtomedi.
