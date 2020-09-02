‘The boy who lived’: Local boy remembered for bravery, compassion, adventurous spirit

Jaeden Kaetterhenry’s story is that of a true fight.
He was born in a chaotic environment, but overcame the challenges set in front of him to live a happy life.
It all started when he was born.
“He had been born literally in the toilet. The paramedics revived him,” said Dennis Kaetterhenry, his grandfather.
He had been born with drugs in his system. He also had fetal alcohol syndrome. That’s when Kelli Kaetterhenry came into his life.
“Kelli is my youngest daughter. She’s a pediatric occupational therapist. Jaeden was one of her clients at birth,” Dennis said.
Kelli always knew that she was going to adopt, but she always thought it would be after she had married and had a few of her own. The universe, however, had other plans for her.
It didn’t take long for her to be wrapped around Jaeden’s little finger, and soon she adopted him.
“Jaeden was an amazing kid. Whatever he wanted to do he found a way to do,” Kelli said.
The adoption was finalized when he was a little over 18 months old.
Things weren’t easy for Jaeden, but he found a way to make it all work.
“He wasn’t ever supposed to be able to walk or other things like that, but he thrived,” Dennis said.
Not only did he walk, but he learned how to ride a bike at the age of 4. He had received physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapies, all starting at just 6 weeks of age and then on into most of his life so far.
Nothing came easy for him.
Not only did Jaeden struggle with motor skills, but he also experienced multiple health issues. He suffered from seizures, frequent infections, difficulty processing and digesting food and complications with his intestines.
“This alcohol, it’s the gift that keeps on giving your entire life,” Dennis said, referring to the complications from his grandson’s fetal alcohol syndrome.
Despite it all, Jaeden not only survived, he thrived.
He was an amazing older brother to his two half-siblings.
Dennis said, “About eight years later (after she adopted Jaeden,) Kelli got a call from Hennepin County saying, ‘The birth mother just gave birth the day before to a little girl, and since you’re next of kin, would you take the little girl?’” Dennis said.
Kelli did. And she didn’t stop there.
“About a year after that the phone rang again, and they said, ‘A little boy was born last night, can you let us know in about an hour if you can take him?’”
And just like that, Kelli was a single mom of three half-siblings.
Not only was Jaeden a great older brother, but he also was an amazing friend.
“He loved soccer, swimming, he joined the mountain biking team, and he really found his place with that mountain biking team,” Kelli said.
That team was where Jaeden has made some of his best friends.
“He did have some experiences with being bullied, but with the friends he made he was loyal to them, and they were loyal to him,” Dennis said.
In 2019, Jaeden was in his prime.
His soccer team won their championship, he had amazing friends and was loving his biking team.
“He had disabilities, but at the same time he had a ton of abilities,” Dennis said.
Jaeden loved going on adventures, exploring, climbing and being out in nature. Kelli always told people who were watching him, “If you can’t find Jaeden, look up!” because of his love for climbing.
His adventurous spirit remains one of his most distinguishing characteristics.
“He never met anything that could not be climbed, be it a tree or pole or rocks. He would climb and hang from it. He was very strong and daring,” Dennis said.
“He had a cliff up at the cabin that we called ‘Jaeden’s Jump,’” Kelli said. “Nobody was ever brave enough to do it with him.”
On Feb. 3, SuperBowl Sunday, Jaeden had an amazing day with his family. They celebrated a baptism for his cousin, and they had lunch with the extended family and laughed together all afternoon.
But something happened that night. The next morning Kelli woke up and found that he had passed away.
Jaeden woke up in heaven.
The family still doesn’t know exactly what caused his passing. They have theories from different doctors, but that’s not what matters to them: what matters is that he lived. He thrived.
They expected around 40 people at his funeral. About 400 showed up.
“It was amazing,” Dennis said.
Now Kelli is working on a project for Jaeden. To honor him, they started the
#StrongLikeJae campaign.
They are painting rocks and putting them all over White Bear Lake and the east metro area.
“It’s just a way to help people remember Jaeden and help our family heal. We’re painting the rocks and putting them in places that were his favorite,” Kelli said.
If you are able to find one of Jaeden’s rocks, you are encouraged to take a picture and post it with #StrongLikeJae. But please, put the rock back when you’re done. This is a way to help memorialize and remember a beautiful soul from our community.
“I hope he’s remembered for his bravery, for his sense of humor, for his compassion. He was such an affectionate, very loving boy,” Kelli said.
It is clear that Jaeden had a strong impact on those he was near to.
“He made me who I am. When you have a child with special needs, you kind of lose who you were and become a new person to be their parent. That person who I became was so much better than I thought I could ever be,” Kelli said.
Now it is our turn to show Jaeden how much he meant to us.
“He isn’t forgotten. His fight, his bravery, his light still shines and is still there,” Kelli said.
And perhaps his adventurous spirit is looking down on us once again from those same heights to which he loved to climb.
