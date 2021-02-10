‘The boy who lived’ lives on: Loved ones gather to remember Jaeden Kaetterhenry

One hundred luminaries lit up Jaeden Kaetterhenry’s front yard in remembrance one year after his tragic death.
Jaeden Dennis Kaetterhenry, 13, unexpectedly passed away on Feb. 3, 2020 due to complications of fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS).
On the anniversary of his death, his friends and family gathered to decorate his yard with paper bag luminaries to help him continue to shine.
“It is a testament to how bright his light was that people were willing to come out in the cold to celebrate him,” said his mother, Kelli Kaetterhenry.
Kelli, a pediatric occupational therapist, met an infant Jaeden as a client, and eventually adopted him. Jaeden’s life wasn’t always easy, but he never let that stop him. While he was dealing with multiple health issues and impaired motor skills, all a result of FAS, Jaeden was climbing trees, swimming and playing soccer.
“He never had a frown on his face, was always very energetic and loved to hang out,” Cole Morin, friend and mountain bike teammate, said.
He loved being a part of the White Bear Mountain Biking Team and attending Sunrise Park Middle School.
“Jaeden had a quality to him that the other kids were drawn to. He was determined, didn’t judge, was willing to try almost anything and had a kind soul. Honestly, Jaeden had what our team was missing in previous years,” Andy Engen, a coach of the White Bear Mountain Bike Team, said.
John Paul Preiner, a captain of the mountain bike team, added, “Jeaden was a great kid. He was always smiling and was extremely resilient. The thing I remember most about him was that he never gave up. Whenever he fell down, he was back up on his feet before anyone could even react. He brought a lot of fun and happiness to the team.”
Church members, classmates, mountain bike teammates, and members of his mom’s Bible study group all came out to surprise Kelli with a night of remembrance.
“All the moms of the mountain bike team and I were watching the anniversary come up on our calendars and we wanted to do something to remember him. We think about him often, and we needed Kelli to know that,” said Kathy Hawks, mother of a mountain bike teammate.
Kelli was aware something was happening, but never imagined so many people would come to volunteer, tell stories and celebrate Jaeden’s life.
“It was a really uplifting and positive way to end a hard day,” Kelli said. “I am so grateful to everyone who came out to honor him. It was really special for me and my family.”
