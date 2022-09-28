White Bear Lake retiree Kathy Hoelscher says the first thing she does when traveling is visit the local art museums and galleries. 

An avid collector, Hoelscher has been filling her Lake Avenue home with special pieces for more than 20 years. She has a particular fondness for glass art and has found some spectacular pieces at one of her favorite events: the annual American Craft Council (ACC) show in St. Paul. 

