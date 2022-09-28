White Bear Lake retiree Kathy Hoelscher says the first thing she does when traveling is visit the local art museums and galleries.
An avid collector, Hoelscher has been filling her Lake Avenue home with special pieces for more than 20 years. She has a particular fondness for glass art and has found some spectacular pieces at one of her favorite events: the annual American Craft Council (ACC) show in St. Paul.
“The show has been a stable source of art for me,” said Hoelscher, who is excited the event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Hoelscher had some advice for people new to art collecting. First of all, “collect what you love. I only buy pieces that speak to me and make me smile,” she said.
This year’s ACC show, formerly known as the American Craft Show but renamed American Craft Made, features several artists in Hoelscher’s collection. One favorite is St. Paul glass blower Fred Kaemmer. She also has rugs by Minneapolis rug maker Kelly Marshall.
Every piece has a file that includes the artist, the price and related provenance.
“It sounds a little grim, but some day when I’m not around, someone may want to know more about these pieces,” Hoelscher said.
Other favorite genres from ACC in her collection include purses from Maple Leather and Roche Leather. She also has a stone sculpture purchased in 2015 from North Shore artists Dan and Lee Ross, who have participated in many past ACC shows.
The personal interaction with artists is what Hoelscher loves about ACC. “To me, it’s important to talk to the artist. They’re all so agreeable to talk about their artwork.”
Another important piece of advice: Establish a budget and stick to it, she advises.
Collecting was put on hold during COVID but then Hoelscher found an interesting piece of furniture carved by beavers in Door County last fall. She also just bought a piece in Palm Springs in March at a local artists’ co-op, which she tries to seek out when traveling.
Hoelscher is looking forward to the ACC show next month. “It’s rare to find 100-plus eminent artists in one place, much less in our own backyard,” she noted.
“I’ve never thought of myself as a collector, but it makes me happy. I like having an original work that the artist is proud of and, in turn, I am proud of.”
Hoelscher shared the websites of artists for some of her pieces. See
