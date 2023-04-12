WHITE BEAR LAKE — Two business owners facing ruinous loss of their tobacco license for twice failing compliance checks received a last-minute reprieve from city leaders.
The vote was close, however, and looked to be headed in the wrong direction for Nothing But Hemp and MNJ Tobacco until one council member changed his mind.
At issue was their sale of THC products the city claims violated a fairly new ordinance that placed a one-year moratorium on products containing more than 0.1% THC.
The city maintained that violation of its moratorium provides grounds for denying the tobacco license, which includes the sale of THC products. The fact the two businesses continued to stock and sell THC products after failing the first compliance check was considered a “blatant violation of the city’s moratorium and willful and flagrant disregard of local laws.”
The business owners, represented by attorneys at a March 28 City Council hearing, claim they did not violate the law; that their products were below the THC limit and questioned whether the police officers conducting the compliance checks understood the package label.
White Bear attorney Bryce Holstad, representing MNJ Tobacco, said he could find no evidence that his client has been charged with the misdemeanor violation and could not locate a citation or a formal complaint from the compliance officer.
“My client has not been charged,” Holstad said. “He has not been arraigned to hear charges and given opportunity to say if he’s guilty or not because he has not been charged. There has been no probable cause (to deny the license).”
Holstad told council he was “perplexed” as to why this was even an issue since his client has complied with the ordinance and then explained the reasons the city cannot legally refuse to renew his license.
Putting legalities aside, the attorney suggested to council that renewing his client’s license was “the right thing to do.” Holstad provided background on the owner, named Mike, noting he is a first-generation American born to Iraqi refugees. After enlisting in the Army, Mike did four tours in Iraq and held a top security clearance. After falling in love with someone from Minnesota, he moved to White Bear Lake, where he sold his house to invest in a building for a tobacco store.
According to Holstad, his client “took a 60% hit” on his business after the city passed the moratorium last September.
Mayor Dan Louismet took issue with the citation part, saying one was issued, which then starts a criminal proceeding. “This comes from our city prosecutor. I accept that she is doing her job,” he said. The mayor then asked Holstad if he thinks his client is not violating the moratorium or just doesn’t understand it? “I feel the city doesn’t understand its own ordinance,” Holstad replied.
Again, the attorney emphasized that he has searched every database in the state to find the issued citation and comes up empty-handed.
Nothing But Hemp owner Eva Droz told council any products not meeting the city’s new ordinance were pulled from store shelves. “We took a huge hit on sales,” she said, adding she’s not sure why there is confusion, but claims to be in compliance. “We are trying to follow the rules. We are testing our products. We pulled products that fit your ordinance.
Her attorney, Susan Burns, also said her client has never been charged with a violation.
“I am here tonight to ask what is the violation alleged to have occurred?” she asked council. “My client’s products are compliant, and we are here because of the possibility of (you) not reissuing the tobacco license. I’d like to know what the issue is here. How does my client correct something they don’t know what to correct?”
City Attorney Troy Gilchrist said it was his understanding that a charge has been issued from the city prosecutor. “Both licensees allege they are not in violation. Frankly, that is not the city’s position,” he stated.
Council Member Kevin Edberg called the conversation “messy” and reminded members denial of a license “is a big deal for a tobacco shop. It is not trivial, it is their livelihood. We have to make sure we have all our ducks in a row and I don’t have that confidence.” Edberg felt the language in the ordinance was “extraordinarily vague” and did not see proof that the penalty fits the transgression.
“I see no evidence the individual is charged, let alone convicted,” Edberg pointed out. “The idea that it is in process doesn’t meet my understanding of what it means to be found guilty. There is no documentation, no police report, no test results.”
Edberg added that the businesses may not be taking the city seriously and although he doesn’t have evidence, said selling illegal products shows disrespect.
Admitting the issue “makes me mad,” Council Member Dan Jones highlighted the three businesses that did pass the second compliance check. “What are we doing for them?” he asked. “They are passing up business, too.”
After lengthy discussion, Gilchrist told council whether a citation has been issued was not a factor. “It comes back to whether you are comfortable you have sufficient basis to make a decision,” he advised.
Council Member Heidi Hughes said she was not. “I’m uncomfortable taking away a license based on ‘he said, she said.’ I think this is confusing – what you can sell and what you can’t. There is enough question here that I’m uncomfortable denying their license based on conversations tonight.”
Council Member Bill Walsh on the other hand, said the businesses failed two compliance checks and it was within the city’s right to deny.
Edberg iterated that he is not comfortable terminating a livelihood, adding, “I don’t want to be sued.”
Jones said the conversation was “muddied” and although he was mad earlier about the alleged violation and seemed poised to deny, he agreed with Edberg. “I’ve been known to flip on a dime,” he admitted. If he had a choice, Jones said he’d ban THC sales in the city altogether. The councilman said he didn’t want to take away Mike’s livelihood and thanked him for his service.
In the end, council voted 3-2 to renew the licenses. Walsh and Engstran voted no.
Following the decision to renew, City Manager Lindy Crawford warned the two business owners that the police department will continue to do random compliance checks for THC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.