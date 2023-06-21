A hometown band that disbanded more than 50 years ago received some exciting news recently out of Music City.
A Nashville record company found some of The Grasshoppers’ old tapes and decided to put them on CDs and LPs and offer them for sale.
“It’s difficult to say what inspired the music company to do this, and it’s even more difficult to forecast what their expectations are, but we’ll see,” said Tom Acheson, one of five members of the teenage band.
Formed in 1965, the group of White Bear Lake teens started as The Eskorts, changing their name to The Grasshoppers after a booking agent suggested they adopt a bug name like the Beatles.
Acheson played rhythm guitar. Other band members included Greg (Jiggs) Lees, lead singer; Ben Hamar, lead guitar; Tim Black, bass guitar and Phil Scollard, drums. They rehearsed in Black’s basement. All still live locally except Hamar, who lives in Florida.
Acheson provided the background story: It was December 1967 and the band was in a recording studio playing a song called “Sugar and Spice” (originally recorded by The Searchers) for a 45-rpm single. The back, or B-side, was “Very Last Day,” originally done by Peter, Paul and Mary. The 45 played on Twin Cities radio stations; it was the only single The Grasshoppers released.
The newly compiled album, called “Let It Be That Way,” contains that lone 45 and 14 unheard tracks, including eight original songs written by guitarist Hamar. The songs were recorded in a different session later that same month in ’67. The CD also contains a bonus tune written by Hamar, a Dutch immigrant who moved to White Bear with his parents at age 14.
The cover photo is from a poster of the group orchestrated by their booking agent in 1968. They rented costumes for the promotional shoot and were told “not to smile,” recalled Acheson.
With the vinyl record are “liner notes” telling some of the group’s history and behind-the-scenes tidbits about members that Acheson shared. He included a thank you letter he sent to the record producer, Jay Millar, that included a clarification or two. It made him laugh, Acheson said, when he read the liner notes about The Grasshoppers playing at prisons. The writer mistook a Burnsville venue called The Prison as a real place of incarceration.
The teen club was a venue the band played often, including the day they opened for The Young Rascals at the Minneapolis Armory in 1968. After the show, they threw their gear in a van and raced across town to appear at The Prison.
“I can’t wait to be asked about all those prisons,” Acheson teased. “It wasn’t like Johnny Cash’s ‘Folsum Prison Blues’!”
Acheson told Millar the record brought back a lot of memories. The LP prompted him to “dig out” his turntable from storage. He thinks the vinyl sounds better than the CD.
“The title track, ‘Let It Be That Way,’ with the horn section, was like all the others during that recording session,” Acheson wrote the producer. “No sheet music, just Ben Hamar describing what he wanted to hear. Listening to that tune today makes me really appreciate what was pulled off in that session. The horn players were in a local group called Metropolitan Soul, and all were White Bear grads.”
The Grasshoppers played their last gig March 10, 1969. Three of the five stayed with music, all on a part-time basis, Acheson said. He finally sold his guitar and amp in 1982, the same year he put his turntable, tuner and speakers in storage.
The Press did a story about The Grasshoppers reuniting at Washington Square in 2021. The liner notes mentioned the reunion and the fact a story about them appeared on the front page of the local paper. “The town hadn’t forgotten The Grasshoppers,” noted the writer.
That reunion inspired Acheson to buy a guitar, he said, like the one he had in 1966 but older. “I now enjoy entertaining myself privately at home,” he wrote Millar, with a 1952 Gibson L-5C.
As for release of the album 54 years after the band parted ways, Acheson simply remarked, “life’s full of surprises.”
The CD and LP are available on Amazon and other outlets. White Bear Records plans to carry the CDs, but its distributor reported that vinyl was sold out.
