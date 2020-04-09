Teachers taking on big assignment: Connecting with kids from home

My heart aches,” Wendy Suoja laments, “not seeing my students.”
A White Bear Lake faculty member since 1998, Suoja teaches choir, AP and intro music theory, and directs the fall musical at South Campus. But this spring she’s staying home and so are her students.
“Our choir family love and support each other every day in the classroom and we miss each other a lot right now. Making music, live, singing together in the same room; that is unique and can’t be replicated over wifi.”
Allison Theissen, fourth grade at Birch Lake Elementary, muses that teaching “truly defines who I am” rather than being just a job.
“I have a huge hole in my heart not being able to be with my students for such an extended and indefinite amount of time. I absolutely love all of the sweet messages and videos that the kids send my way and it keeps me going. I can’t wait to see them all again when our schools reopen.”
Press Publications reached out to three teachers last week about dealing with the closing of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the transformation to remote teaching.
“Every teacher, I bet, is going through their list of students, thinking about each and every one of them, wondering if they’re safe, if they ate, if they have a safe place to sleep, if they have the materials they will need,” said Odelis Anderson, choir teacher at Sunrise Park and Central Middle School. “ I especially worry for my students’ mental health. Middle school students are in a vulnerable position, as they behave so differently than elementary and high school students.”
Theissen said Learning Boards will be shared with all elementary students. These learning boards will direct their distance learning. Not every school or classroom will look exactly the same. “Teachers are working hard to prepare virtual lessons and to distribute necessary supplies for learning from home.”
Suoja said, “Trying to come up with lesson plans for choir has been challenging. Choir is a live, human connective experience. There is no online equivalent. My colleague at North Campus and I have collaborated on most of our lesson planning.”
The duo landed on a weekly schedule of music theory (Monday), singing rehearsal time (Tuesday/Thursday), music listening logs (Wednesday) and musician interviews (Friday). They are working on a virtual choir, new to director and students alike. They “sang together” on a Google Meet session, with Suoja at the piano and students singing with mics muted. “This was strange and new for them. But for now, it is the way we can still learn our music together.”
Cancellations included a choir trip to Duluth, a performance at St. Andrews, Mariners show, a large group contest and a special performance with Luther College. She said all are great memories. “We had to have little funerals in our hearts,” she said, “for every one of these cancellations.”
Anderson said she was inundated with hundreds of emails and conversations from the students since before spring break and had followed the COVID-19 situation closely since before that. “I knew it was coming, but I was not expecting to go on spring break and not come back.”
Planning remote classrooms on the fly has been intensive.
“We spent one week creating the plan and what it would look like,” Anderson said. “We had multiple daily meetings (online) collaborating with colleagues and asking a lot of questions. This is a tremendous group work. Everyone in the district is working together to make sure we can deliver something that will be beneficial for our families. Teachers will be posting videos, documents, pictures on Google Classroom for the students to interact. We will have office hours for the students to contact us. They can reach us by email, text, Google Hangouts, voicemail.”
Theissen said the faculty’s days have been filled with virtual meetings with staff and teammates trying to formulate distance learning quickly.
“First and foremost we are in constant communication with families, via phone and online, to make sure they have what they need — especially food, emotional support and a means of communication, to help them have a feeling of connectedness,” Theissen said.
She added, “I worry about the effects of social isolation. Our kids, and most adults, have a strong need for social connection. Staying connected with our students and families is going to be a very important role that we play as educators.”
Home life will be very busy for these educators.
In Theissen’s home are two teachers and three students. “Our days are a balance between our school work (online meetings and making plans for distance learning), doing puzzles, reading, getting outside, doing work around the house, cooking and baking, and just trying to appreciate this extra time together, amidst everything currently happening in our world.”
Suoja has a son (senior), daughter (junior), her independent business owner husband, and her mom and dad, both 80, at home. “My days are balanced between quality family time, making sure everyone is safe, healthy and provided for, and cranking out potential lesson plan ideas.”
She has found the need to hit the brakes. “My usual pace is 110% at 110 miles per hour, 24/7. I have drastically slowed down my pace. I am able to exercise more, cook more, chat and play family games more. Breathe more. Rest more. Be in the moment more. It has been nice.”
Anderson is taking care of four kids under age seven, including a three-month-old baby, while home-schooling and working on creating new lessons for distance learning.
About her students, Anderson said, “I think they are struggling. They have been contacting us. They are eager to start. They ask for assignments. It all comes from the change in their normal. They worry they won’t see their friends again. Middle school students live for social interactions and as much as they live on their electronics nowadays, it will never replace the human touch or a face–to–face conversation. That’s why they’re so loud and all over the place on the hallways.”
Theissen shared one note from a student:
Dear Mrs.Theissen and Ms. Parzyk,
I miss being at school. I miss seeing my teachers and friends. I can’t wait for school to start up again I get so bored. Well we are out of school on spring break I couldn’t wait for school to start again. I hoped school was started. I wish we were in school learning together it is the best learning environment. Hoping we can be at school soon.
Sincerely, Evie
P.S. miss you
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.