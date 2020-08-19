Taste of White Bear Lake another casualty of COVID

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The pandemic has claimed another event.
The Rotary Club has canceled its major fundraiser this year: Taste of White Bear Lake. Organizers decided the Sept. 12 food and beverage extravaganza at Pine Tree Apple Orchard could not meet current COVID-19 guidelines.
For eight years, Taste has occupied a spot at the apple orchard on the second Saturday in September. The goal, explains Taste committee chair Michael Lovett, is “to celebrate the people and businesses of our community and raise funds that Rotary invests in local and international service projects.”
Rotary’s passport program leading up to Taste is still valid through Labor Day. Passport books contain nearly 30 free signature items, coupons and special promotions encouraging holders to shop, eat and enjoy local businesses.
Passports can still be purchased for $40 online at tasteofwhitebearlake.com.
“We’re sad we couldn’t hold Taste,” said Rotarian Greg Bartz. “It’s really popular and always sells out.” But it’s not for lack of trying, he added. “We had a meeting at the orchard and tried to think of ways to meet the health guidelines. In the end, we determined nothing was going to work. Our thought is to wrap up strong with the passport program and the vendors who would be supporting us at Taste.”
The club is considering holding a virtual auction in November to raise money. Bartz noted that “virtual fundraisers are in vogue right now.”
Club members are already looking forward to next year’s Taste date: Sept. 11, 2021.
— Debra Neutkens
