WHITE BEAR LAKE — The mayor is proposing a task force of citizens to look at racial equity issues in the city in response to the alleged murder of George Floyd.
“I've been trying to think of a way to respond to the tragic death of George Floyd,” Mayor Jo Emerson told City Council members last week. “I considered a statement but prefer something that has action.”
Emerson asked council for its thoughts on forming a committee “to see what is working and what is not” in White Bear Lake.
“It's important we move forward and affect change and not just talk about it,” the mayor said.
Mainly, the task force would hold conversations about racial equity issues and implicit bias specific to the community.
City Manager Ellen Hiniker said staff is eager to jump in as directed by council. “We would love to formulate ideas as to how it might look.” Hiniker noted that she has full confidence that the city is well served “by a progressive and thoughtful” police chief and department officers.
The mayor encouraged people to read a book called, “A Good Time for the Truth, Race in Minnesota,” by Sun Yung Shin to “help understand better what some of our neighbors are facing that we don't face.
“We have to start with our own community and make sure everything is good in our city,” she added.
Council Member Doug Biehn said he'd be interested in bias awareness and crisis intervention training. In his prior careers in law enforcement, Biehn said he had never been instructed in how to intervene in the actions of a senior officer. “That has not been trained, in my experience,” he said.
Council Member Dan Jones isn't sure more discussion will be productive.
“The racism issue is literally written into our Constitution. I don't know how conversation will change someone who is a racist or a bigot.” He recalled a phone call made to the former police chief by a resident who reported a black man standing at Hwy. 61 and Fourth Street. “That call happened. I don't know how we as a City Council can change that.”
Emerson said there are things the city can change, whether it is code enforcement, prejudice in schools or housing issues. “What is happening in White Bear Lake that we don't know? It's on us, and we must do something.”
Council Member Kevin Edberg would like council to adopt a formal charge or scope of work for the committee. He also suggested holding public meetings on what that charge might be.
Jones added that if the conversation turns to mass change in the White Bear Lake Police Department, he's not interested.
Debra Neutkens
Log In
