The T-6 Thunder flight team will be busy this Fourth of July.
“The Fourth of July is crazy,” said Chuck Datko, pilot and founder of T-6 Thunder. “We'll be in Forest Lake, Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Chetek, Wisconsin, flying over Stillwater, and at the parades in Apple Valley and Chanhassen. Then we polish it off at night in White Bear Lake.”
According to Datko, the T-6 aircraft was first introduced in 1940 and built by North American Aviation. There were 22,000 of them built between 1940 and 1945. They were also licensed to be built in Canada.
The T-6 Thunder began in 1995 when Datko and another pilot were asked to do a fly-over in a parade.
“We did that, and it was a hit,” Datko said. “Then somebody talked to somebody else and the next thing you know, we had two and then three of them.”
Datko organized a group of other T-6 and SNJ (Navy version of the T-6) pilots in the area to fly in formation at airshows and other aviation events in 1996.
“Back then there were 14 aircraft and 16 pilots in what I would call the extended area from Fargo, North Dakota, to Mason City, Iowa, to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Aberdeen, South Dakota,” Datko said. “These are all privately owned aircraft, and these guys were all scattered around.”
The wife of one of the pilots suggested the name “T-6 Thunder” and it took off from there. By the year 2000, the flight team was doing 20 or 30 events a year.
“We do funerals with missing man formation at Fort Snelling,” Datko said. “We started doing professional sporting events, the Vikings, Twins, University of Minnesota, University of Wisconsin, University of South Dakota and the Green Bay Packers.”
Datko, of Coon Rapids, is a retired business owner. He has owned a variety of airplanes over the years. His hangar at Anoka County Airport in Blaine has housed a Piper Cub, Piper Apache, Boeing Model 75 “Stearmen,” Piper Cherokee and an L-29 Delfin Jet Trainer, just to name a few. But the aircraft that was most closely associated with him was his T-6 Texan.
“Fuel is the single biggest expense of owning the aircraft,” Datko said. “There are maintenance issues, and these planes are 70-some years old to begin with, and they’re meticulously maintained. There’s all sorts of FAA and government requirements. The plane has to have annual inspections like all aircraft, and they’re quite an investment. They were a little cheaper back then, but not much. But in the last few years, they’ve really gone up in value. The average plane is (valued) somewhere between $250,000 and $300,000.”
T-6 Thunder currently has six pilots — a retired Delta Airlines captain, an orthopedic doctor and surgeon, an eye doctor and surgeon, Datko, a retired businessman and retired astronaut Curt Brown.
“He was a commander of the Space Shuttle Discovery, and he did six missions,” Datko said. “He’s typically my wingman; I usually lead the flights and he’s he’s number two off of my left.”
According to Datko, after World War II, the Lend-Lease Act set up a system that would allow the U.S. to lend or lease war supplies to any nation deemed vital to the defense of the U.S. “Most of T-6s were scrapped,” he said. “A lot of them were given or sold to foreign countries. They were used by 22 foreign countries as their Air Force.”
Datko said one or two T-6 planes crash every year, but there is always someone that is resurrecting one.
“There’s about 400 left in the world,” he said. “I think over 300 are registered here in the United States, but there’s only about 120 flying and you can see about 50 of them if you go to Oshkosh.”
Every summer there is an airshow in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, at Wittman Regional Airport. This year’s event is from Monday, July 24, to Sunday, July 30.
Datko is going to turn 79 this year. “I am reaching a point where I am literally going to be forced out of flying because of the fact that when you reach 80 years old, there’s not an insurance company that will insure you, period.”
The future of the T-6 Thunder is up in the air. They did 65 events last year and sometimes have to turn down events due to a pilot shortage — pilots are hard to find these days.
“The T-6 Thunder will just keep going until there’s no more pilots,” Datko said. “Some lose their medical license and we’ve had three pass away. Every year we’re getting older, and then we run up against a bumper where you can’t be insured.”
Flying airshows for spectators is dear to Datko’s heart. He’s not ready to retire from flying just yet.
“It’s gone beyond just the flying now,” Datko said. “Now the point is what it means to the people on the ground. I’ve got a box of letters and cards from people thanking us for what we do. The emails that I’ve gotten, especially when we do this at the cemeteries, really touch people. I even get goosebumps myself when I fly over Fort Snelling … my mother and father are buried there.”
