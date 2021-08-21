An individual swimming in White Bear Lake off of Lake Avenue went under in the wind and weeds and did not resurface Friday, Aug. 20. Passengers sat helpless on the rental pontoon blown into the Lake Avenue shoreline while police, fire rescue and County boats searched. Emergency responders found the victim and used a local resident's dock to transport them to a vehicle on Lake Avenue. The victim was brought to the hospital but didn’t survive.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.