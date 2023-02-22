HUGO — This March, the world will get to see Hugo resident Carolyn Wiger as she lives her dream come true—joining the cast of the reality game show “Survivor.” But at home in Washington County, she is another kind of superstar—the kind that helps people recover from addiction. 

As a teenager and young adult, Wiger struggled with addiction. Often, addiction starts as a result of a rough childhood or past trauma—Wiger noted that this was far from true in her case. Her family was always loving and supportive but, nevertheless, things started going downhill as early as middle school. She recalled experimenting with drugs and beginning to fail classes, to the point that a teacher took her aside to warn her that her life might be going down the wrong path. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.