Like he does every year, aquatic ecologist Steve McComas surveyed White Bear Lake for invasive Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM). The unwelcome weed was present, he said, but not at the highest levels he’s seen, or the lowest.
Tools for searching involve a rake, a depth finder and a good eye. Once it’s found, McComas pinpoints the coordinates on a map for the lake management company that treats the milfoil with herbicide.
Typically, EWM is found at depths of 12 to 13 feet in White Bear Lake. “There might be some growth at 15 feet, but it never reaches the surface,” McComas said. “We don’t usually let it get within 4 feet of the surface for navigation and recreation purposes.”
The annual treatment program makes the water clear sailing for boaters. Sailors, especially, are aware of EWM, which can be a major drag on race day if left unchecked. Such was the case when lake levels were low and sailboats couldn’t maneuver through the patches of milfoil.
“When the lake was down 3 to 4 feet and sunlight was getting through, that stuff was ripping,” said McComas, who owns St. Paul-based Blue Water Science. “We were treating 100 to 125 acres of EWM those years.”
The invasive specialist and his survey crew, which included Lake Conservation District board members Meredith Walburg and Mike Parenteau, collected about 350 EWM samples during their June 30 outing. McComas iterated that he’s finding patches he hasn’t seen before, but for the most part, he considers the annual program a success. “We’ve kept it at bay,” he asserted.
Results of the survey will be presented to the White Bear Lake Conservation District board at a future meeting. The district has been funding the EWM control program since 1988. As an aside, no evidence was found of another invasive, starry stonewort, but a second assessment will be made early August when the weed is more prominent.
— Debra Neutkens
