Summer street project approved, sans sidewalk

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Neighbors spoke and council listened at a public hearing regarding this summer’s pavement rehabilitation project.
Homeowners living in the area slated for the city’s annual road reconstruction season didn’t complain about property tax assessments. But they were opposed to a sidewalk on Florence Street.
Three sidewalks are part of the 2022 project, City Engineer Paul Kauppi told City Council at its March 8 meeting. They include the one on Florence Street, from Carolyn Lane to Fourth Avenue; one along the west side of Karen Place, from County Road 96 to Eugene Street, and one along the east side of Fourth Avenue from County Road 96 to Birch Lake Avenue.
The 2.9 miles of streets identified in the project are north of Hwy. 96 in the neighborhood surrounding Cerenity Senior Care and Yost Park. Birch Lake Elementary is on the western edge of the project.
One by one, property owners went to the podium to lobby against the Florence Street sidewalk. Adding a sidewalk, they said, required removal of mature trees, which hurts property values, tears up lawn irrigation systems and, some claimed, brings more traffic. No one felt that lack of a sidewalk caused a safety issue.
Cindy Hering lives on Florence Street. First to the mic, she told council, “A sidewalk is not necessary or wanted.” Her street is not busy and people don’t mind walking in the road. Other residents agreed there wasn’t a need for a sidewalk because the street is quiet.
There were also concerns with poor sidewalk maintenance in the winter. Several residents complained that icy sidewalks were treacherous and unusable.
Kauppi said keeping sidewalks clear of ice and snow is “troublesome” this time of year. “We do our best to plow sidewalks with the equipment we have. We strive to do better,” he said.
To residents who said sidewalks bring more traffic, Kauppi disagreed. “I’ve put in many miles of sidewalks and I’ve never seen an increase in vehicle traffic, just an increase in foot traffic.”
Kauppi pointed out the sidewalks were included in the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
Council Member Bill Walsh said removing the sidewalk from the project was a tough call.
“Are maintenance issues a reason not to build sidewalks, or should we work harder to keep them clear?” he asked. “There’s a constant tug and pull between needs of the city as a whole versus wishes of people who currently live in the house. Our job is to make a decision for the entire city and for the next 30 years. We have to balance that. In the end, I think it (a sidewalk) works out.”
Council Member Dan Jones said he likes sidewalks. “I like things to connect. Fourth and Carolyn doesn’t connect well. It’s a U-turn neighborhood.”
Treacherous sidewalks “tipped the issue” for Council Member Kevin Edberg. “I’m under-impressed with our ability to maintain sidewalks. It’s not worth spending the time and money,” he said. “I’m open to a motion to removing the sidewalk from Florence.”
Maintenance aside, Jones iterated that the sidewalk doesn’t meet his criteria for connectivity. He made the motion to remove the Florence segment, admitting it was “surprising for me to say remove this segment of sidewalk. I’m the sidewalk guy, so this hurts. But I don’t get it (the need for a sidewalk here).”
The project is estimated to cost $2.9 million. Benefitting property owners will be assessed a third of the project, or $787,000; the city will pay the rest using a variety of funds. The city does not assess for sidewalks.
The city planned to advertise for bids the day after last week’s approval and plans to award the contract April 12. Construction could start in April. The assessment hearing is Sept. 27.
