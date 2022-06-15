Summer’s here: Visit local farmers markets near you

The White Bear Lake farmers market will kick off Friday, June 24 in downtown White Bear on Clark Street between Second and Third Streets.

There are several farmers markets in the area that feature local fresh produce, handcrafted artisan items and live entertainment.

In a climate like Minnesota’s, you can expect the best quality and most varieties of produce in warmer temperatures, which makes late spring, summer and early fall your best bet for a trip to the farmers market. Better weather attracts more vendors, as they anticipate a larger crowd and higher demand for their goods.

 

White Bear Lake Farmers Market

A tradition since the 1970s, the farmers market features more than 50 vendors, many returning as second-generation farmers

When: 8 a.m.-noon Fridays, June 24-Oct.28

Where: Clark Street between Second and Third streets, downtown White Bear Lake

Details: Produce includes organic produce, natural meats and cheeses, honey, syrup, baked goods, plants and flowers.

Contact: 651-747-3650 or whitebearlake.org

 

Mahtomedi Area Farmers Market

When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, June 25-Oct. 1

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 93 Mahtomedi Ave.

Details: Local growers, artisans and community resource table.

Contact: mahtomedifarmersmarket@gmail.com

 

Shoreview Farmers Market

Outdoor

When: 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 7-Aug. 30; 3-6 p.m. Sept. 6-Oct. 11

Where: Shoreview Community Center lower level parking lot and pavilion, 4580 Victoria St. N.

Details: Check out new amenities, weekly themes and live entertainment. More than 30 vendors. Frequent Shopper Program.

Contact: shoreviewcommunitycenter.com

Indoor

When: Select Tuesday afternoons, 4-7 p.m.

Where: 4580 Victoria St. N., Shoreview

Details: 2022 Market information coming. Fireside lounge (upper level) 

 

Stillwater Farmers Market

Established In 1986

When: 7:30 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, June through October

Where: Riverview parking lot, Third and Pine streets across from the Historic Courthouse

Details: Local organic food, vegetables, fruit, crafts and other specialties.

Contact: 651-704-9996 or localharvest.org

 

Arts in the Park/Forest Lake Farmers Market 

When: 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays, June through August; farmers market only continues through September

Where: Lakeside Park, Forest Lake

Details: Over 50 different vendors, food trucks and a weekly free concert in the park.  

Contact: 651-209-9723 or forestlakeparks.net

 

Bayport Farmers Market

When: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, June through October

Where: Village Green, Third St. N., adjacent to Andersen Elementary and the Bayport Library

Contact: 612-518-7110 or bayportfarmersmarket.com

 

Circle Pines-Lexington Lions Club Farmers Market

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15-Aug. 31; 2-6 p.m. Sept. 7-Oct. 5

Where: Municipal Liquor Store, 4139 Woodland Road, Lexington

Details: Every week, rain or shine.

Contact: 612-272-3386

 

There will not be a farmers market in Vadnais Heights in 2022. 

