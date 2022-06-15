Summer’s here: Visit local farmers markets near you

There are several farmers markets in the area that feature local fresh produce, handcrafted artisan items and live entertainment.
In a climate like Minnesota’s, you can expect the best quality and most varieties of produce in warmer temperatures, which makes late spring, summer and early fall your best bet for a trip to the farmers market. Better weather attracts more vendors, as they anticipate a larger crowd and higher demand for their goods.
White Bear Lake Farmers Market
A tradition since the 1970s, the farmers market features more than 50 vendors, many returning as second-generation farmers
When: 8 a.m.-noon Fridays, June 24-Oct.28
Where: Clark Street between Second and Third streets, downtown White Bear Lake
Details: Produce includes organic produce, natural meats and cheeses, honey, syrup, baked goods, plants and flowers.
Contact: 651-747-3650 or whitebearlake.org
Mahtomedi Area Farmers Market
When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, June 25-Oct. 1
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 93 Mahtomedi Ave.
Details: Local growers, artisans and community resource table.
Contact: mahtomedifarmersmarket@gmail.com
Shoreview Farmers Market
Outdoor
When: 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 7-Aug. 30; 3-6 p.m. Sept. 6-Oct. 11
Where: Shoreview Community Center lower level parking lot and pavilion, 4580 Victoria St. N.
Details: Check out new amenities, weekly themes and live entertainment. More than 30 vendors. Frequent Shopper Program.
Contact: shoreviewcommunitycenter.com
Indoor
When: Select Tuesday afternoons, 4-7 p.m.
Where: 4580 Victoria St. N., Shoreview
Details: 2022 Market information coming. Fireside lounge (upper level)
Stillwater Farmers Market
Established In 1986
When: 7:30 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, June through October
Where: Riverview parking lot, Third and Pine streets across from the Historic Courthouse
Details: Local organic food, vegetables, fruit, crafts and other specialties.
Contact: 651-704-9996 or localharvest.org
Arts in the Park/Forest Lake Farmers Market
When: 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays, June through August; farmers market only continues through September
Where: Lakeside Park, Forest Lake
Details: Over 50 different vendors, food trucks and a weekly free concert in the park.
Contact: 651-209-9723 or forestlakeparks.net
Bayport Farmers Market
When: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, June through October
Where: Village Green, Third St. N., adjacent to Andersen Elementary and the Bayport Library
Contact: 612-518-7110 or bayportfarmersmarket.com
Circle Pines-Lexington Lions Club Farmers Market
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15-Aug. 31; 2-6 p.m. Sept. 7-Oct. 5
Where: Municipal Liquor Store, 4139 Woodland Road, Lexington
Details: Every week, rain or shine.
Contact: 612-272-3386
There will not be a farmers market in Vadnais Heights in 2022.
