HUGO — Washington County, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the city of Hugo have teamed up and are in the middle of a yearlong study for the Highway 61 corridor through Hugo.
The study encompasses that portion of Highway 61 lying between 120th Street N., Hugo’s southern border, to 180th Street N., its northern border with Forest Lake.
The study kicked off in January and is scheduled to be complete in January 2024. Currently, the parties are in the first phase of the study, or the “explore” stage, which is focused on understanding the corridor to identify issues and/or opportunities that need to be addressed for the overall vision of the corridor.
“This process will inform the jurisdictional transfer process from the state (MnDOT) to Washington County, will ensure the vision aligns with city and county priorities, and will aid the city in its continued development — providing a clearer picture of what the future hold for this important road,” said Washington County Senior Planner Maddie Dahlheimer.
Study goals include:
• Define a corridor vision that supports economic growth, community investment and long-term transportation goals while increasing safety for all users.
• Evaluate access and intersection locations onto Hwy 61 and recommend future improvements at key locations.
• Determine right-of-way needs for the corridor based on the needs of each travel mode (e.g., cars, trucks, transit, pedestrians, bicyclists).
• Identify pedestrian and bicycle safety and connectivity improvements throughout the corridor.
• Determine a financial plan and timeline for the Hwy 61 jurisdictional transfer through Hugo and Forest Lake.
“The primary goal for this study is to define a corridor vision for Hwy 61 that supports economic growth, community investment and long-term transportation goals while increasing safety for all users,” Dahlheimer explained.
The study is important for the city of Hugo in particular, as the corridor will continue to develop and see more traffic as the city’s population continues to increase.
“Understanding the vision is for Hwy 61 will aid Hugo in responsibly managing growth along this corridor, while improving long-term operations and safety of the corridor for all modes of traffic,” explained Hugo City Engineer Mark Erichson.
Dahlheimer added, “The location of Hwy 61 as the primary connection to Hugo’s downtown and as a central spine through the community, underscores the importance of this corridor in serving both city and county needs. Through this study we are not only exploring the corridor’s vision to define transportation needs locally and as a future county facility, but are also exploring the vision of how this corridor can best support the Hugo community and its continued development.”
A big part of the process is public input. Recently, residents weighed in by attending an open house at Hugo City Hall, or online via the county’s website. Approximately 100 people attended the open house and weighed in on how they travel along the corridor (vehicle, bike, walk, transit, etc.), provided key words/phrases that describe the corridor and offered general comments.
“Many of the comments we received were related to highway operations such as access delays getting on to Highway 61 during certain times of the day, need for additional turn lanes/signals/roundabouts (and) need for additional pedestrian accommodations,” Erichson recalled. “Many of the comments reinforce what the team working on this study is also seeing along this corridor.”
Some key themes included concerns about speeds, left turns onto/off of Hwy 61, the community’s growth and pedestrian safety and connectivity. Many people who attended wanted to know when the project would be constructed. It’s important to note that the study is “step zero” to implementing improvements, Dahlheimer said. She noted that the study is to establish a vision from which future projects can be identified, designed and constructed.
There will be ongoing engagement opportunities throughout the study process, including pop-up meetings and additional open houses. Dahlheimer said the project team will accept comments at any time and community members are welcome to contact her (at 651-430-4338 or madeline.dahlheimer@co.washington.mn.us) or provide comments online by visiting www.co.washington.mn.us/Highway61.
Next up this summer will be the “evaluate” stage, where the team will develop and evaluate corridor improvement alternatives with consideration to community priorities and traffic engineering solutions. This fall/winter, the study will move into the “define” stage, where the team will define a preferred corridor vision; compile the study report and summarize the process/outcomes; and outline the jurisdictional transfer plan, including implementation, financial and timeline considerations.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
