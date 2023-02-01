Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, a system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities, recently released the results of a study that estimates the impact of Century College on the regional economy to be $386.3 million and 2,977 jobs.

The study was commissioned by Minnesota State and conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis.

