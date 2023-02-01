Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, a system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities, recently released the results of a study that estimates the impact of Century College on the regional economy to be $386.3 million and 2,977 jobs.
The study was commissioned by Minnesota State and conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis.
“An economic contribution analysis is an objective way to measure the significance of an organization in the regional economy; it is a useful tool that policymakers can use to inform their decisions,” said Nichole Parker, president of Parker Philips. “The numbers speak for themselves — Century College clearly is an important contributor to the regional economy.”
In the analysis, the study considered the direct spending on operations, pay, benefits and capital projects by Century College and the estimated increase in demand for goods and services in industry sectors that supply or support the college. The study also measured the effect of student spending and the induced effect of increased household income.
According to the study, a key result of this activity is that Century College supports and sustains 2,977 jobs, including direct employment by the college as well as indirect and induced jobs created by supply and equipment vendors, contractors and laborers for the construction and renovation of facilities, and jobs created in the community at hotels, restaurants and retail stores in support of the college’s faculty, staff, students and visitors.
The study also calculated tax revenues generated by economic activity, including sales, property, personal income and corporate income taxes. The study concluded that Century College generates about $31.8 million in tax revenues for state and local government.
The study further estimated the value of the increase in productivity that the degrees awarded by Century College yield throughout the careers of graduates. Assuming a 40-year work life, the education received by graduates will yield additional state income of $5.9 billion (future value, discounted and adjusted to account for such factors as foregone income while attending school and outmigration).
“Century College makes a long-term contribution to the regional economy with every graduating class because the productivity improvements from higher education last for the worker’s entire career,” said Century College President Angelia Millender.
Statewide, all Minnesota State operations, including all seven state universities and 26 community and technical colleges, plus the spending of its faculty, staff and students, had a total statewide economic contribution of $8.4 billion. This activity generated an estimated 62,125 jobs in Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.