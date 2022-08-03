Special to the White Bear Press by Olivia Decker, Class of 2022, Mahtomedi High School
Community connection and the opportunity to learn from one another are more important than ever as students come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mahtomedi’s Student Leadership Council (SLC) is a group of over 30 elected and volunteer student leaders who organize and host activities and awareness events for their peers throughout the school year. Towards the end of the school year, the SLC and a smaller committee of students including Annika Meyer (Class of 2024), Anna Wisniewski (Class of 2024), Joy Shadrack (Class of 2025), and Nkobwa Ngunu (Class of 2022) hosted a mental health week for Mahtomedi High School students.
The mental health week included daily activities and events that provided opportunities for students to learn about and share experiences on various mental health topics. Activities included candy with uplifting messages attached and handed out to every student, an informational video about Mahtomedi’s in-school mental health resources, and a school-wide trivia game with over 1,000 student participants. Perhaps the most impactful event of the week was the student speaker event. In an auditorium full of their peers, three Mahtomedi Class of 2022 students shared their personal experiences and advice about mental health. Speaker Dominic Rohrer shared that “it’s okay to talk about your mental health, whether you’re doing good or bad. It’s okay to get the support you need to get better.” Speaker Nkobwa Ngunu emphasized checking in on others whether it be friends, siblings, or others, and to routinely check in with oneself, encouraging her peers to, “give yourself some grace for whatever you are going through and ask for support.”
One of the student leaders behind the event, Anna Wisniewski (Class of 2024), said “It was comforting for students to hear, understand, and relate to [the speakers’] mental health journeys. It also was particularly important for students to learn how to now access help and that it was ok to do so.” The three speakers received many congratulations and support for sharing their stories after the event. The student speaker event was followed by debriefing sessions hosted by staff from Mahtomedi High School. The purpose of these sessions was to provide students with the opportunity, space, and support to process their thoughts on the student speaker event and the activities throughout the week. Students appreciated seeing their teachers and staff being willing to lead tough conversations and connect on personal topics like mental health. Mahtomedi High School Principal Justin Hahn shared this about the events, “It is great to see our students take action on our school strategic plan to build authentic relationships and be an inclusive and safe school. This year our staff worked to build their skills to debrief and process information like mental health with our students. Inviting student and staff participation in difficult topics supports strengthening relationships which is key to academic achievement and personal excellence.”
The organizers already have ideas about how the event may grow and have hopes of it becoming even more impactful in future years. Specifically, they would like to spread more awareness about the mental health resources Mahtomedi has for its students yet many are not aware of, like the high school Wellness Center which provides a school psychologist and social workers. SLC would also like to expand the impact of the student speaker event, having space for more students to attend and inviting alumni speakers. The students also hope to do more outreach and connections with Mahtomedi Middle School students.
Events like Mahtomedi’s mental health awareness activities and student speakers are helping students persevere out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The final speaker of the student speaker event, El Tell (Class of 2022), reiterated the critical need for connection for students during this time. “Being able to understand and support others despite our differences is the most powerful thing we can do."
