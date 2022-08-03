Special to the White Bear Press by Olivia Decker, Class of 2022, Mahtomedi High School

Community connection and the opportunity to learn from one another are more important than ever as students come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mahtomedi’s Student Leadership Council (SLC) is a group of over 30 elected and volunteer student leaders who organize and host activities and awareness events for their peers throughout the school year. Towards the end of the school year, the SLC and a smaller committee of students including Annika Meyer (Class of 2024), Anna Wisniewski (Class of 2024), Joy Shadrack (Class of 2025), and Nkobwa Ngunu (Class of 2022) hosted a mental health week for Mahtomedi High School students. 

