ades K-2 are already back to in the classroom this week, and will be followed in two weeks by grades 3-5. White Bear Schools Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak updated the school board with the schedule for phasing into in-person learning at its Jan. 11 meeting, following new guidance from the office of Gov. Tim Walz. The school board held its first meeting of the year electronically due to Covid-19 safety precautions.
State government guidance advises that only three grade levels may return to classrooms at a time, separated by a two-week period. After Feb. 1, district elementary schools will hold full in-person learning five days a week.
Families can also choose to continue distance learning through the elementary Distance Learning Academy. Amber Walsh, dean of students at Central Middle School, will serve as principal.
Grades 6-12 will continue their distance learning programs for the time being, although Kazmierczak mentioned that the possibility or returning to in-person learning as soon as possible is currently under discussion.
Vanessa House, a lead school nurse, was in attendance at the meeting and provided some information about upcoming Covid-19 vaccinations for educators. The latest information from the Minnesota Department of Health indicated that the vaccine has been distributed to nearly everyone in the Phase 1a category in Anoka, Hennepin and Ramsey Counties. Educators will have the option to receive the vaccine during Phase 1b, in the same priority group as adults 75 and older.
In addition to scheduling around Covid-19, much of the Jan. 11 board meeting was spent in discussion about the results of the 2019-2020 fiscal year audit. These results were presented at the meeting by Jim Eichten from the firm of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radsosevich and Co.
The district was commended with a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting, but there were several items of concern found in the audit. Eichten noted that improvements are needed in the district’s segregation of duties concerning payroll. The school district
also failed to file its Other-Post Employment Benefits (OPEB) Trust investment returns report and an unclaimed property report in a timely manner. There was also one contract for which withholding payment verification was not obtained. The school district is required to obtain multiple quotes for every project, which it did not do in one instance in the past year. Tim Wald, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, instantly recognized the occasion—a need for a specific kind of transport van—and admitted the school might have done a better job of reporting the reasons for the failure to obtain more than one quote.
These were more findings than the audit usually reports in an average year, Eichten said, and more than the administration would prefer.
“The district is taking them seriously as well as issuing corrective action to eliminate the findings moving forward,” he said. “We do not anticipate these findings will be coming back again next year.”
Eichten also noted that a previous problem with internal controls for payroll processing had been resolved since the last audit.
Funds fluctuated this year, especially as Covid-19 changed day-to-day life in the schools. Eichten reported significant declines in special revenue funds related to food services and community services. Health benefits claims were noticeably reduced, as people chose to forgo elective procedures during the pandemic.
“But the cautionary tale is that it might swing back the other way,” Eichten said—when things begin to stabilize, there may be a heavy influx of such claims.
In other action, the board:
• Established officers for the new year. The board unanimously approved Don Mullin, Board Chair; Kim Chapman, Vice Chair; Jessica Ellison, Clerk; and Deb Beloyed, Treasurer.
• Approved bids for construction of a new elementary school in Hugo in the amount of $23,834,000. Construction on the school will begin in spring and the school will open in September 2022.
• Approved an addendum to bus driver contracts that will provide 50 percent of their usual pay for their routes on days when they are not needed due to distance learning scheduling. 90 percent of their payment will be provided for special education routes on days when transportation is not needed due to distance learning. Drivers will receive 100 percent of their usual pay for days they physically run their regular routes.
• Designated the White Bear Press as the district’s official legal publication.
• Approved school calendar for 2021-2022.
• Approved a modification to middle school programming by synthesizing language arts and enriched language arts into one class offered to all.
• Approved a purchase agreement for a property located in proximity to North Campus and Central Middle School.
