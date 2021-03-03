Street construction season approaches

WHITE BEAR LAKE — An Elm Street townhome owner wanted to know how much her assessment would be during a public hearing regarding 2021 street projects.
City Engineer Paul Kauppi told her the amount was $733. She thought that seemed "fair and reasonable."
Every year at this time, a public hearing follows a report by the city engineer listing the summer's pavement rehabilitation projects. Impacted property owners are mailed an assessment report prior to the hearing, but the woman wanted to hear it from the source.
Too numerous to list here, the streets, roads, avenues and lanes getting a mill and overlay this year total 2.5 miles. Surprisingly, there is no street reconstruction planned. "We're gearing up to bigger projects (in the future), so there's no reconstruction planned in 2021," Kauppi said.
This year's project is estimated to cost $2,240,000 and should add 25 years to the pavement's life, according to Kauppi. One-third will be assessed, per city policy, which will amount to $480,000. The remaining $1.76 million will be funded by the city, mostly through bonding.
Kauppi said single-family homes will be assessed between $1,200 and $2,500 depending on lot size. Those single-family properties on streets getting pavement replacement will be assessed $2,000 to $4,000.
City Council approved the project Feb. 23. A contract will be awarded April 13 and construction begins in May.
— Debra Neutkens
