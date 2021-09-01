WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Minnesota Department of Transportation, known as MnDOT, has informed the city that design work for the Whitaker Street pedestrian crossing is completed.
Improvements for the crosswalk over Hwy. 61 at Whitaker, where pedestrians cross at their own peril, will include a traffic signal. And because the improved intersection involves closure of access to property, there will be a public hearing.
City Manager Ellen Hiniker said the driveway accessing Alleycats Gourmet Sandwiches north of the intersection will be permanently closed for safety reasons. Significant stormwater improvements are also planned in the area. A public hearing on the matter is planned Sept. 28.
Prior to city manager communications Aug. 24 at the City Council meeting, members conducted the following business:
• Declared cost to be assessed and ordered preparation of proposed assessment roll for the $1.5 million 2021 pavement rehabilitation project. The city's portion of the cost, right down to the penny, is estimated at $1,018,270.15. The cost to be assessed against benefiting property owners is $480,351.85.
A public hearing is set Sept. 28 to give property owners opportunity to appeal their assessment.
• Approved request by Bree LLC for an interim use permit for first floor office space at 4701 Banning Ave. The temporary, two-year permit allows a realty office to occupy more than 30% of ground floor space in the multitenant, downtown building.
• Discussed vacation of Fifth Street between north side of Clarence Street south to north side of Whitaker Street. The issue is complicated, City Planner Anne Kane said, and due to a recording error back in the late ’70s that was never corrected.
The heirs of Rose Tice are interested in developing property to the west of the vacated Fifth Street, at 1788 Highway 96, with a four-lot, cul-de-sac-type subdivision. The cul-de-sac would extend westward from the west end of Clarence Street, so the heirs need to retain right of way to assure public access. The existing home will remain.
In 1977, a request to vacate a segment of Fifth Street right of way between the north line of Clarence Street and Whitaker Street was denied by City Council but accidentally recorded with the county as a vacation. It was believed the error was caught and corrected, but is showing up on county GIS maps, Kane said.
The planned subdivision of four attached townhomes, or eight total units, brought the issue to staff's attention. Staff agrees that not all of the erroneous vacation needs rescinding: only two 60-foot-wide areas over the west end of Clarence and Park Streets for access and utility purposes.
The best path forward, said the city planner, is for council to reaffirm denial of the vacation while simultaneously approving a new two-part vacation of Fifth Street. This would leave the directly adjacent neighbors the land they believed belonged to them for the past four decades while providing public road access to the Tice parcel.
A public hearing will be scheduled.
• Certified a private property assessment for recovery of city expenses.
The city helps property owners pay for unexpected water, sewer and property maintenance costs by assessing those costs to property taxes when there is a financial hardship. The property owner at 2184 Eighth St. experienced a private water line issue between the home and main in the street. Per city ordinance, the owner must pay repair costs, which totaled $11,400. The amount will be assessed to property taxes over a 10-year period at 3.29% interest.
• Heard from Kane that planning work on the County Road E corridor will start this fall. The county granted $25,000 last year for a study but due to COVID, it was delayed a year.
• Mayor Jo Emerson complimented Public Works and Director Paul Kauppi on the gazebo restoration. "It was a lovely ribbon-cutting," she said. "It's nice to see the gazebo back in its splendor."
— Debra Neutkens
