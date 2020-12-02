WHITE BEAR LAKE — Once hunting season winds down and the lake freezes over, the area conservation officer will be targeting drunken drivers and fishing license and snowmobile enforcement.
That word of warning came from White Bear Lake Conservation District counsel Alan Kantrud, who said he will help coordinate DUI and snowmobile enforcement with the DNR and county sheriff’s department.
“Expect extra action on the lake this winter,” the attorney noted at the Nov. 17 district meeting.
“The DNR officer (Ryan Hanna) is excited about law and order,” Kantrud added, “and he’s a super good guy to work with. He did a nice job this season keeping things to a dull roar for a lake that is coming back. It was a nice season to have him out there.”
Speaking of ice, board member and lake quality chair Mike Parenteau said he’s retracting his prediction about a frozen White Bear Lake by Thanksgiving. Water temperature last week was 38 degrees, compared to 34 degrees a year ago at this time and mild weather is forecast. In 2019, the lake froze over on Dec. 2.
Lake level also remains unchanged from a month ago at 924.2 feet, according to Parenteau.
A letter to the board from a University of Minnesota researcher working on the impact of wake boats on lakes thanked the district for its philanthropic gift in support of the St. Anthony Falls Laboratory Healthy Waters initiative. Jeff Marr is lead investigator on the multiyear project. The district contributed $2,000 to the initiative’s crowdfunding campaign, which Marr said exceeded its goal.
“This is evidence of the broad public interest in this topic,” he wrote, adding that 200 individuals and groups invested more than $132,000 in the research. They are evaluating boat models for wave wake size and propeller wash energy and the impact on spawning habitat, bottom sediment, vegetation and shorelines.
The researcher provided this website to follow the team’s progress: z.umn.edu/SAFLHealthyWaters
During the Zoom meeting’s open time, a resident inquired about a large jelly-like substance he spotted in the water near Spiess Landing. Board member Scott Costello said it was likely filamentous algae, or pond scum, which is the “result of zebra mussels adjusting what algae is available in the lake.” The algae can form “big globs” that float on the surface; it is not detrimental to the lake.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.