State offered free lead testing, employment services to Water Gremlin workers

Representatives from Ramsey County and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), along with reemployment specialists from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), hosted information sessions at the Vadnais Sports Center in Vadnais Heights last week. Agency counselors offered free blood tests to Water Gremlin employees and their families to check lead levels and to help displaced workers find out about employment services.
Water Gremlin workers protested at the state Capitol Tuesday, Oct. 29, the day after MDH and Department of Labor and Industry ordered the company to halt production of lead products. The move came after reports of children of employees were found to have elevated blood lead levels.
About 200 workers were impacted by the stop order.
