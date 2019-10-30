St. Andrew's Family Shelter recognized with award of excellence

The Washington County Board of Commissioners recognized St. Andrew's Family Shelter as the recipient of the National Association of County Community and Economic Development Association's 2019 Award of Excellence in Homeless Coordination/Assistance at its Oct. 22 meeting.
St. Andrew's Community Resource Center in Mahtomedi plays a vital role in ending homelessness in Washington County, noted the recognition. Its objective is to provide a comprehensive approach to meet individuals' and families' basic needs, health and wellness, affordable housing and gainful employment.
Representatives from St. Andrew’s who attended the county board meeting are Jenny Mason, St. Andrew’s Community Resource Center executive director; Harvey Taipale, St. Andrew’s volunteer grant writer; Dave Engh, St. Andrew’s Habitat crew leader; Debbie Larson, the resource center volunteer coordinator; Sandy Zarembinski, from Faith Lutheran in Forest Lake and president of the former Forest Lake Area Mission for Families; and Sarah Breckenridge, St. Andrew’s senior executive pastor.
The award recognizes St. Andrew’s Community Resource Center’s efforts to provide emergency shelter and assist families experiencing homelessness. Between 2015 and 2017, the resource center received 588 calls for assistance and was able to shelter only 115 families at Guardian Angels church in Oakdale. St. Andrew’s worked with other area faith communities to find a location to serve the northern part of Washington County. The Church of St. Genevieve in Hugo offered its vacant rectory. Washington County provided $240,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds, leveraged with private donations, to renovate the rectory into a homeless shelter, which serves three to five families, or approximately 15 people at a time.
The shelter receives ongoing community support. Twelve churches provide volunteers for the shelter. With evening and overnight shifts of two volunteers each shift, it takes 1,352 hours of help to make this happen every week of the year. Together, the 12 churches fundraise to cover the annual operating budget of $90,000, all from private individuals and organizations.
In addition to shelter, St. Andrew’s provides resources to find transitional and permanent housing. In its first 14 months, St. Andrew’s has sheltered 19 homeless families, with 58 individuals and 34 children. Of those 19 families, 13 have found permanent affordable housing, three went to other shelters or options, and three are currently in the shelter.
News release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.