VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The fieldhouse at TCO Sports Garden is still under construction, but the ice rinks are open.
Formerly the Vadnais Sports Center, the facility was renamed TCO Sports Garden last February after Ramsey County commissioners approved a 15-year contract with Twin Cities Orthopedics (TCO) that came with naming rights.
TCO committed to a $1.95 million investment in the facility, including $60,000 in 2020 and $135,000 annually through 2034. The agreement includes an option for a five-year extension. Funds will be used to assist with financing construction of the new indoor turf facility, expected to be complete in November. The 82,000-square-foot fieldhouse has a permanent roof structure, as opposed to the old dome, which was not repaired after collapsing in a 2018 snowstorm.
The county, which has owned the complex since 2014, wants people to know a few more things about the facility:
• The new logo is designed to embrace the community. The 'O' in sports signifies a ball or puck on a playing surface and the 'A' in garden is an arrow pointing north, to signify the north metro and achieving new heights. The blues and grays in the logo and facility were chosen to embrace cold weather pride.
• COVID-19 safety precautions include comprehensive athlete and visitor screening, mask requirements, visitor restrictions and an emphasis on cleaning and disinfection. Procedures have been modified to align with Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.
• Twin Cities Orthopedics is a name synonymous with sports medicine and orthopedic expertise, making the naming rights partnership "a natural fit." The Vadnais Heights clinic is literally next door.
• This fall, athletes will have the ability to train and recover like the pros, upstairs on the second level. Sports performance services provided by Training HAUS will be offered to interested athletes in newly renovated space, currently under construction.
• Reservations allow for a maximum of two groups of 25 participants per sheet of ice, including coaches. Scrimmages and games allow spectators and are dependent on approved capacity.
When the agreement was finalized, a TCO spokesperson described the move as "a big win for Ramsey County and the greater Vadnais Heights community.”
Clinic Services Vice President Becky Anderson said demand continues to rise for expert rehabilitation, sports medicine and sports performance services since the TCO clinic opened next door in 2017. "We’re the official sports medicine provider for three local high schools, and we support dozens of youth teams, booster clubs and other groups in the Northeast Metro throughout the year," she noted. "This naming rights agreement deepens our ties within the local community and represents the exciting growth and opportunities coming to residents across Ramsey County.”
Described as a state-of-the-art sports complex, TCO Sports Garden features two NHL regulation hockey rinks. Rink 1 seats 1,245 fans; rink 2 seats 658 fans. There are also open skate and open hockey programs.
For more information, including how to reserve ice time, visit www.ramseycounty.us/residents/parks-recreation/ice-arenas-sports-dome/arena-locations/tco-sports-garden.
— Compiled from press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.