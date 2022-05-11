A century ago, a Minnesota teenager strapped on a pair of curved pine boards, grabbed clothesline for a tow rope, and probably yelled something like “hit it” to his brother Ben, who was driving the boat.
The day was June 28, 1922, and the teenager was Ralph Samuelson, 18, who was the first person to water ski on a wide area of the Mississippi River near Lake City known as Lake Pepin.
Perfecting the technique took a few days, but Samuelson soon discovered that leaning backward with ski tips up met with success. That moment in Minnesota history a century ago has had a global impact: millions have taken up the water sport for both recreation and competition.
On a local level, the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society is compiling material for an exhibit called, “Bears on Boards: 100 Years of Water Skiing in White Bear,” as part of Manitou Days.
Executive Director Sara Hanson said the exhibit will highlight notables who have made significant contributions to the sport here at home — Tom Weinhagen and the White Bear Water Ski Company, the Bald Eagle Water Club and Midwest Ski Otters — through interactive displays and multimedia presentations.
Hanson is working closely with Dennis Zerwas Jr., grandson of Weinhagen, who founded the White Bear Water Ski Company in the late ’40s.
A true innovator, “Tommy” Weinhagen did much to improve the sport, according to Zerwas. “He was the promoter and idea man who hired smart guys to do the hands-on work when it came to making the skis,” his grandson said. Skis made by the White Bear company are still rideable today decades after their manufacture.
By the 1950s, the company was offering five lengths of skis, a slalom ski and a wooden plank called the Aqua-plane. Zerwas has an early press release that says the company doubled its output in 1951 due to the sport’s increasing popularity.
Coinciding with incorporation of the company was the founding of the Bald Eagle Water Club in 1953. Those credited as co-founders include Tom Chapin, Terry Rooney and Al Lindholm.
Sadly, Weinhagen died in 1964 at age 47 and the company folded six years later. Four models of his skis and their familiar polar bear logo, however, are mounted on the wall at the Water Ski Hall of Fame in Florida.
Tom Chapin’s son Paul served as president of the American Water Ski Educational Foundation that oversees the Hall and museum in Polk City, Florida.
The Chapin surname, too, is synonymous with the sport in the White Bear area. Both Paul Chapin and his sister Evelyn Duvall are national water ski champions; and both joined their pioneering dad Tom in the Minnesota Water Skiing Hall of Fame. Not surprisingly, the Hall’s first member was Samuelson, appropriately considered the “father of water skiing.”
The fact he knows national champions like the Chapins is something Si Ford considers “unique.”
An avid water skier himself, Si and wife Vicki Ford are honorary chairs of Manitou Days, something new in recognition of the festival’s centennial theme.
Ford credits fellow water skier and Birchwood resident Nick Temali with planting the idea of a 100-year celebration two years ago. Temali insisted they buy a book on Samuelson and took the couple to Lake City to watch a ski show at the sport’s birthplace.
“We’re newbies compared to some people who’ve water skied here their whole life,” Ford said. “The Manitou committee thought Temali had a good idea for a theme. We were excited about it, so we offered to help.” Next thing they knew they were named honorary chairs, a recognition he and Vicki were slightly embarrassed about, Ford admitted.
“We’ve been enthusiastic about the anniversary but we’ve not been involved locally anywhere near the degree of others,” he said.
White Bear Lake has a bevy of accomplished skiers, whom Ford discovered raised the bar when he and Vicki returned to her childhood home on the lake. Both grew up on White Bear Lake and skied as kids, but as Si tells it, “There was a 40-year gap,” when he worked for Colgate-Palmolive Company in New York and, later, London.
“The skiing improved dramatically when the conservation district allowed two slalom courses on the lake,” Ford noted. If windy conditions cause choppy waves in one area, chances are good the water is calm at the second course.
As a member of an unofficial club that meets to ski every morning during the summer, Ford is thrilled there are so many people who enjoy the sport. He mentioned some of the more veteran skiers in the club who serve as great role models: John Redpath, who moves the slalom course every two weeks; Steve Wolgamot, who organizes the end-of-year tournament and pizza party; and Mike Parenteau, a member of the conservation district board.
“Wolgamot created the camaraderie with our group. He’s done a lot for the sport,” added Ford.
Lake Pepin isn’t the only place that hosted a water skier in 1922. According to Ford, Samuelson brought his exhibition to the White Bear Yacht Club that summer. “The Kiwanis Club hired Samuelson to put on a show for their annual meeting. It’s amazing they had engines with enough horsepower to pull people up.”
The equipment has certainly evolved over 100 years from that first pair of handmade boards. Today, skis are designed to slalom, trick ski, jump or ballet. There are wakeboards and wake surf boards. The high-tech equipment is matched with ability and weight and is made of flexible fiberglass instead of wood.
There is lingo slalom skiers use, like “making six,” noted Ford. He explained that there are six buoys in a course, so everyone tries to make all of them by cutting in and out. That will be Ford’s goal on June 14 — to make six. He’ll be skiing on White Bear Lake that day to celebrate another milestone, his 85th birthday.
