A variety of voices were heard at a White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce meeting Aug. 15 regarding the $326 million White Bear Lake Area Schools bond referendum that will be on the ballot this fall.
“I'm really concerned about the price,” said Bill Foussard, owner of Best Western Plus White Bear Country Inn/Rudy's Redeye Grill after a presentation on the bond by Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak. “I know our future is our kids. … I think $326 million is too much.”
However, Mike Greenbaum, executive director of Newtrax, said taking care of the school buildings in White Bear Lake has been deferred. He was part of the facility planning committee that put the plans forward, which include updates at every school, a new elementary school in Hugo and expansion of North Campus to make a one-campus high school.
Cindy O'Donovan, a local business consultant, said “My question is, what is the right number?” She said she understands many people have already been involved in the planning. “It sounds like 300 bucks a year to me. I spend that much on a gym membership, chamber membership. I don't think twice about it.”
Len Pratt, of Pratt Homes, said it is important for the bond referendum to pass so home values increase. “School ranking affects the value of real estate,” he said. The district has competing districts on either side that affect its value, he added. Edina Realty agent Sonia Kohli said the value of a comparable home is 10 percent more in the Mounds View district versus the White Bear district. She knows because she regularly sells in both districts.
Terry Koves, of Koves Trucking, wondered why the question was going before voters during a minimal election year. Only local politicians will be on the ballot this fall. “I think it would be smarter to put this in front of the whole electorate in a broadest sense in November of 2020,” he noted.
Kazmierczak responded, “Well, depending on how we do this fall, we might.”
